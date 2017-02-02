Paul Pogba played incredible pass for Marcus Rashford during Man Utd's 0-0 draw with Hull

When bottom-placed Hull City travelled to Old Trafford, you couldn’t blame them for fearing the worst.

They had just been beaten by Championship side Fulham 4-1 in the FA Cup and Manchester United have their sights set on a top-four finish after seemingly turning a corner.

However, this is a Hull side who appear galvanised under new manager Marco Silva. In fact, Silva’s side ended United’s 17-match unbeaten run last week during their 2-1 EFL Cup semi-final victory.

And they frustrated Jose Mourinho’s side once again as they held on to a 0-0 draw at the Theatre of Dreams.

After the top four sides failed to win on Tuesday, United knew they would go within two points of Liverpool in fourth with a victory but failed to convert the hatful of chances they created.

But it wasn’t for a lack of trying.

United had numerous golden opportunities with the likes of Juan Mata and Wayne Rooney squandered chances in front of goal.

But maybe the best chance fell to substitute Marcus Rashford.

However, the way in which the chance came about was spectacular.

Paul Pogba picked up the ball from David de Gea and picked an incredible 70-yard pass behind the Hull defence.

It was inch-perfect and Marcus Rashford’s touch was equally world-class. However, the striker dragged his finish agonisingly wide, prevented what would have been a brilliant goal.

While their draw with Hull didn’t put them out of the race for a top-four spot, it meant they weren’t able to take full advantage of their rivals' results.

A win would have put them just two points behind Manchester City, Liverpool and three points adrift of Arsenal and Tottenham. However, their third consecutive league draw has left them four points adrift of City and Liverpool in their quest for a top-four spot.

