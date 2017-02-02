Pep Guardiola sprung a massive surprise ahead of Manchester City’s clash against West Ham by naming 19-year-old Gabriel Jesus up-front in place of Sergio Aguero.

It was certainly a risk from the Spaniard considering that City desperately needed three points to catch up with the leading pack in the Premier League.

However, that gamble was fully justified after just 17 minutes. The Brazilian striker laid a lovely ball into the path of Kevin de Bruyne for him to stroke home to give City the lead.

Things got even better for Jesus when he got himself on the scoresheet in the 39th minute when Raheem Sterling unselfishly squared the ball to him.

Guardiola’s side were 3-0 at half time and we’d have loved to have known what was going through Aguero’s head.

Well, luckily for us, the cameraman went straight to the Argentine as soon as Jesus scored to make it 3-0 and his reaction was a picture.

Take a look:

Aguero’s stony reaction said it all. He realised that his place in the City side was in serious danger.

It’s at times like this when Twitter is at its best and they didn’t hesitate to mock Aguero for his facial expressions.

Check out the best reaction:

Of course, Aguero shouldn’t worry too much about his place in the City side. Yes, Jesus brings some healthy competition but Aguero’s goalscoring record means he will still be a very important part of his team.

The 28-year-old has scored 154 goals in 230 appearances in all competitions since arriving at the Etihad Stadium in the summer of 2011 and there is no doubt that, if the club are to achieve anything this season, Aguero will play a key role in that.

Having said all that, there now appears to be a seriously good back-up striker for him at the club - something that has been missing in recent years. And the fact that he is just 19-years-old is a very scary thought.

So we can understand why Aguero might feel slightly wary.

