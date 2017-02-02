Official online NBA destination in the UK

Steph Curry.

Steph Curry puts on a clinic; Cavaliers bounce back; Celtics overcome Raptors

PACERS (26-22) 98, MAGIC (19-32) 88

C.J. Miles (16/4/0) was one of six Indiana players in double figures. Glen Robinson III (14/7/0) provided a boost off the bench. Paul George (8/7/3) shot just 3-14 from the field. A big game from Serge Ibaka (20/9/1) wasn't enough for Orlando. 

TIMBERWOLVES (19-30) 97, CAVALIERS (33-15) 125

The champions bounced back from their loss in Dallas and were led by LeBron James (27/8/12) who almost posted a triple-double. Kyrie Irving (14/2/14) had a career-high in assists and Tristan Thompson (18/14/1) added a double-double. Karl-Anthony Towns (26/12/4) had a team-high for Minnesota. 

RAPTORS (30-20) 104, CELTICS (31-18) 109

Isaiah Thomas (44/4/7) took over in the fourth quarter again as he hit 19 of his points in the final period. Jae Crowder (14/8/1) and Al Horford (11/3/6) also contributed to a win that sees Boston pull away from Toronto in second place in the east. Kyle Lowry (33/2/5) put up big numbers but his backcourt partner DeMar DeRozan was a big miss. 

KNICKS (22-29) 95, NETS (9-40) 90

Kristaps Porzingis (19/12/1) and rookie Willy Hernangomez (16/16/2) put up strong double-doubles to secure the W. Carmelo Anthony (15/3/0) didn't have his best night and shot just 6-22. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (16/8/3) led the Nets in this relatively low-scoring affair.

HAWKS (28-21) 93, HEAT (20-30) 116

Miami's winning streak is now up to nine games with Goran Dragic (27/5/5) and Dion Waiters (20/7/3) coming up big in this blowout. Hassan Whiteside (18/18/0) added a monster double-double. Kent Bazemore (14/0/1) was the highest scorer for Atlanta in a game to forget for them.

PELICANS (19-31) 98, PISTONS (27-27) 118

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (38/4/1) had a career-high for Detroit and connected on eight threes. Tobias Harris (19/8/4) and Andre Drummond (17/6/0) also played a big part for Stan Van Gundy's team. As usual, Anthony Davis (31/12/2) had big numbers for New Orleans but it wasn't enough.

SIXERS (18-30) 95, MAVERICKS (19-30) 113

Dallas continued its mini renaissance with their third straight win thanks to another impressive showing by Seth Curry (22/3/6). Salah Mejri (16/17/0) posted a huge double-double off the bench too. The 76ers were led by Jahlil Okafor (16/1/1) but they sorely missed Joel Embiid.

GRIZZLIES (30-21) 119, NUGGETS (21-27) 99

All-Star Marc Gasol (24/5/3) showed why he's heading to New Orleans with another big game. Mike Conley (18/4/5) and Zach Randolph (14/5/2) contributed to the win too. Danilo Gallinari (14/3/2) had a team-high for the short-handed Denver who were missing Nikola Jokic.

BUCKS (21-27) 88, JAZZ (31-19) 104

First-time All-Star Gordon Hayward (27/4/5) had another efficient game as he shot 8-13 from the floor. Rudy Gobert (26/15/1) dominated the paint with a huge double-double - his 33rd of the season. Jabari Parker (17/7/0) was Milwaukee's leading scorer as Giannis Antetokunmpo (9/6/4) struggled with his shot going 2-10.

CLIPPERS (31-18) 124, SUNS (15-34) 114

Blake Griffin (29/8/5) produced his best game of the year and shot an efficient 10-14. Raymond Felton (18/5/1) had a nice game as they bounced back from the humiliating loss to the Warriors, who they face again tonight. Phoenix's impressive backcourt of Eric Bledsoe (41/4/8) and Devin Booker (20/4/6) continue to put up numbers.

BULLS (25-25) 128, THUNDER (28-22) 100

Chicago put its recent off-court turmoil to one side by securing a huge win in Oklahoma City behind a great performance by Jimmy Butler (28/4/5). Veteran Dwyane Wade (18/7/7) put up a balanced display of his own. Russell Westbrook (28/5/8) did everything he could for OKC but wasn't backed up well by his supporting cast. 

HORNETS (23-27) 111, WARRIORS (42-7) 125

Stephen Curry (39/5/8) hit a ridiculous 11-15 three-pointers as he torched Charlotte at Oracle Arena after missing the previous game. Klay Thompson (29/5/8) hit six of his own as the Splash Brothers dominated proceedings. Frank Kaminsky III (24/7/2) had a team-high off the bench as the visitors lost its sixth in a row. 

