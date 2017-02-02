What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Neymar missed a great chance.

Neymar misses glorious chance v Atletico Madrid after Lionel Messi's dribble

Barcelona took a step towards reaching the Copa del Rey final after beating Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their semi-final clash last night.

Two terrific goals from Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi gave Barca a 2-0 lead but Antoine Griezmann’s second-half header ensures Atleti remain in the contest ahead of next week’s return fixture at the Camp Nou.

You won’t be very surprised to know that Messi was brilliant. It seems not a week goes by without the Argentinian maestro doing something incredible, and his goal was certainly deserving of that adjective.

"It's in big, special games like this that Messi shines," Barca manager Luis Enrique told reporters after the game, via FourFourTwo.

"There aren't many words left to describe him. It's in big games that we see the best of Messi."

Messi's goal

Suarez's goal

Neymar's struggles

The 29-year-old has now scored seven goals in nine matches in 2017. Suarez also took his tally for the year to seven.

But the duo’s buddy, Neymar, isn’t faring quite so well.

The Brazilian ended an 11-match goal drought that stretched from October to January in the recent win over Athletic Bilbao. He followed that up with strikes against Real Sociedad and Eibar.

Awful miss vs Atleti

But Neymar’s shooting boots seemed to have turned cold again. He hasn’t scored in his past three matches and, based on the chance he missed against Atletico Madrid, it could be a while before he’s back on the scoresheet.

Messi created the opportunity for him, wriggling away from three defenders before laying the ball off. All that was required was a composed, accurate finish and Neymar likely would have scored.

Yet he proceeded to sky his effort over the bar, prompting Suarez to throw his hands to his face in anguish. It wasn’t centimetres over, either - Neymar’s shot probably would have cleared two goals. Check it out below.

You can also watch it at 7:02 in a video of Messi’s individual highlights.

Messi might just be as annoyed as Neymar. That would have been some assist.

Will Neymar ever reach Messi's level? Let us know in the comments section below!

