LeBron James' public and much-publicised request to the Cleveland Cavaliers to add another playmaker to their roster has been heard loud and clear by the franchise's front office.

In an effort to satisfy their superstar, the Cavs invited four players for workouts on Wednesday - Mario Chalmers, Kirk Hinrich, Jordan Farmar and Lance Stephenson - the latter of whom, of course, has a famous history with the King.

James and Stephenson had an ongoing battle during two Eastern Conference finals meetings in 2013 and 2014 when LeBron was with the Miami Heat and Lance was a member of the Indiana Pacers.

The most memorable incident involving the two was when Stephenson blew into James' ear during a stoppage in play. A moment which went viral on social media and is still used in many quarters to this day.

Upon hearing the news that the former Pacers man will be working out for the Wine and Gold, King James made it clear, however, that he wouldn't have a problem if he was to join the team.

“I got a history with all those guys except Jordan,” James said, via ESPN. “I got a history with Lance too, obviously. I got a history versus Kirk. I played him in a lot of playoff series. And I got a history with Rio [Chalmers].

“I’m a supporter of what this franchise wants to do, no matter what it’s doing. … I just want to win, man. That’s all that matters to me. I got no personal problems with nobody.”

Of the quartet, Stephenson and Chalmers appear to have the best chance of landing a spot on the Cavaliers roster, with the former maybe being the best option available.

Former Miami Heat guard Chalmers is coming off an Achilles tear - one of the toughest injuries to recover from - and hasn't played for over a year which could go against him as he may struggle to make an immediate impact.

There's no doubt that Stephenson is the most talented player of the four, but his temperament and focus have been an issue for him during his career. If LeBron and the Cavs vets can keep him in check, there may be an opportunity for him to play an important role on a championship contender and rebuild his faltering career.