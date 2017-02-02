The evolution of San Antonio Spurs star Kawhi Leonard since he entered the NBA has been nothing short of incredible.

The small forward has improved aspects of his game in each of the five years he's been in the league. Under the tutelage of the great Gregg Popovich, we have seen Leonard become the complete player in basketball.

He doesn't do things in a flashy manner, but he is effective in multiple ways every single night he steps onto the court

Defence

As the reigning two-time Defensive Player of the Year, Kawhi's ability on that end of the floor is unquestionable and has been a skill of his since day one.

The man nicknamed 'The Claw' due to his large hands is a relentless defender and has regularly got the better of the likes of LeBron James and Kevin Durant when guarding them.

He is often tasked with guarding the best player on the opposite team and his ability to guard multiple positions has been a huge benefit for Pop and the Spurs over the years.

Offence

The 25-year-old's biggest and most astonishing improvement has definitely been his offensive skill. He has increased his points-per-game average in each of his five seasons and it has taken a significant jump again this year.

In this campaign, Leonard has elevated his offensive game to such a high level that he has almost single-handedly won games for San Antonio at times.

The three highest-scoring games of his career all came in the last 18 days - 41 points against the Cleveland Cavaliers, 38 against the Phoenix Suns and 36 against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

He is averaging 25.6 PPG, which is significantly up from his 21.2 PPG of last season. The two-time All-Star has become so devastating on the offensive end that he can almost score at will and in a variety of ways that makes it difficult for defences to stop him.

Leonard can create his own shot off the dribble, drive into the lane for layups and dunks, post-up and connect on mid-range and three-point shots with impressive accuracy. This was all on display in the fourth quarter on Tuesday night as he took over down the stretch against OKC.

In three successive plays, he beat his defender with a mean crossover and finished with a reverse layup at the rim, followed by a deep three and then a drive to the rim and a nasty dunk on Steven Adams. A full offensive arsenal of the highest quality.

Efficiency

The former Finals MVP is shooting a terrific 48.6 percent from the field and 40.8 percent from the three-point line. If you think fouling him will have an effect, it won't, as he shoots 91 percent from the charity stripe.

The Spurs forward - who will be a starter at the 2017 All-Star game in New Orleans - could potentially join the famous 50-40-90 club if he continues to shoot the ball with such efficiency.

Many are already making the MVP race a two-way battle between James Harden and Russell Westbrook, but on the evidence of his displays this year and particularly in January, Leonard deserves to be in that conversation.

The difference between Kawhi and the aforementioned duo is that he impacts games for his team on both ends of the floor. He is the Spurs' best scorer and defender and he excels in both aspects of the game, which is a big reason why the Texas-based franchise has a 37-11 record.

Despite Tim Duncan's retirement, the Spurs haven't dropped off and are still an elite team thanks in large part to Leonard.

Speaking about him in 2012, Popovich said: "I think he's going to be a star. And as time goes on, he’ll be the face of the Spurs. At both ends of the court, he is really a special player. And what makes me be so confident about him is that he wants it so badly.

"He wants to be a good player, I mean a great player. He comes early, he stays late, and he's coachable. He's just like a sponge. You can see that he's going to be something else."

As always, Pop was spot on in his assessment. Leonard is a quiet assassin and keeps himself away from the spotlight, which is probably why he isn't spoken of as much as a LeBron or a Steph Curry.

Make no mistake about it, however, he has become the most complete player in the league and is quietly becoming the most feared.