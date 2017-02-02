Two days after the January transfer window closed, Premier League clubs are already putting plans in place for the summer.

The winter window is traditionally always difficult for any of the clubs at the summit of the division to make any serious additions and the start of 2017 was no different.

For Chelsea, Antonio Conte used January as an opportunity to refine his squad rather than improve it, although he did recall Nathan Ake from his loan spell at Bournemouth.

They were linked with making a few moves throughout the window, however, and it appears that those rumours weren't entirely off the mark.

The Mirror have claimed that the Premier League leaders have lined up three main targets for the summer, all of whom have been linked with the club over the last four weeks and are going to be fairly costly.

There were more than a few whispers about Moussa Dembele during the closing stages of the window. Although the young Celtic striker ruled out a switch with an epic tweet on deadline day, the Blues are set to resume their interest in the summer.

It is thought Celtic are unwilling to accept any bid worth less than £40 million - a lot of money for a 20-year-old.

And that isn't the only forward Conte wants to bring in.

Despite Diego Costa's fine form this season, the Chelsea manager wants to further boost his striking options by bringing in Real Madrid forward Alvaro Morata.

The Spanish international has had doubts about his role under Zinedine Zidane at the Bernabeu and potentially could end his second stint at the club after just 12 months.

Chelsea's third and final target is believed to be Southampton's Virgil van Dijk.

The centre-back has earned a big following with his form over the last couple of seasons and Conte is almost certainly not the only manager tracking his situation.

Like most years, Saints will be expecting plenty of big clubs interested in securing the services of their star men this summer, with Van Dijk undoubtedly one of those.

The Dutchman signed a new six-year deal at St Mary's last summer, though, which means a hefty fee will probably be required to convince Southampton to sell up.

Should Chelsea somehow land all three of their prime targets, the outlay is expected to breach the £100m milestone.

January might have been quiet around Stamford Bridge, but it certainly won't be this summer.

