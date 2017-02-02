It's back people! NFL Bad Lip Reading has made a return!

The folks at Bad Lip Reading have created another video of NFL players saying some of the most ridiculous and hilarious things, this time for the season just gone.

They dropped the video on Wednesday earlier this week and it's just as good as previous years. You can watch the full video further down in this article.

The video includes Brock Osweiler telling an Oakland Raiders player that he plays for the devil, Clay Matthews asking everyone to look at his golden locks, Philip Rivers talking about an X-Files episode, Odell Beckham Jr blowing raspberries on Cordarrelle Patterson's neck, and Cameron Wake talking about some random things to a reporter while he has a concussion.

Once again, Bad Lip Reading have done another fantastic job, however, some of the best bits from this season's video came from Tom Brady.

The quarterback says some hilarious things in the video including: 'This wall is magical. You can't touch me,' as well as revealing he is half Hawaiian, interrogating his few New England Patriots to find out who stole his nickels from his locker, asking Rob Gronkowski if he is pregnant, and saying he is pretty and pushy.

The guys at Bad Lip Reading just keep topping their NFL videos every single year and have been doing so for the past five seasons. Keep up the good work!

