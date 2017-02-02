What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

WWE

Rollins was injured on RAW.

Clip shows the exact moment Seth Rollins injured his knee on RAW

The news that has shocked the wrestling world this week is that once again, Seth Rollins has injured his knee.

He sustained his injury earlier this week on Monday Night Raw in the final segment of the evening when he was ambushed by the debuting Samoa Joe.

MONDAY NIGHT RAW AMBUSH

While it clearly wasn’t intentional, the attack resulted in Rollins suffering a legitimate injury, on the same knee that saw him miss WrestleMania 32 completely and he’s in danger of missing the event in Orlando too.

At the time of the attack, it never looked as if he was hurt as many even believed it was a storyline injury heading into the Fastlane and WrestleMania pay-per-views.

However, footage quickly emerged on social media which saw Samoa Joe ask Rollins if he’s okay, with the latter responding ‘I hope so’, so it was clear that something was wrong.

Following the social media updates on the injury, new footage has emerged which shows the exact moment Rollins suffered his knee injury, something that was missed at the time.

Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet uploaded the GIF on his official Twitter account, and it looks a lot clearer as to when the injury occurred.

KNEE INJURY

Focus on Rollins’ right leg, you’ll be able to see that when Samoa Joe locks in his Coquina Clutch towards the end of the clip, Rollins’ leg gets trapped in an awkward position as he lands on the canvas.

It’s also slightly noticeable in the video WWE uploaded on their YouTube channel.

If you skip to the 3:20 mark, you’ll be able to hear Rollins let out a noise at the exact moment is right leg was trapped and he was brought down, signalling he was in pain but you'd be forgiven for assuming he was selling the ambush.

While it’s an upsetting time for Rollins and his fans, let’s hope he’s able to recover in time and avoid missing out on a second successive WrestleMania.

What do you make of Seth Rollins suffering another knee injury? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

WWE
Triple H
Vince McMahon
WWE Smackdown
Wrestlemania
Triple H

