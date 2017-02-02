What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Jesus asked to wear 33.

Why Gabriel Jesus chose to wear the number 33 shirt at Manchester City

It looks like Manchester City have a star in Gabriel Jesus.

The Brazilian earned man of the match honours for his terrific performance in City’s 4-0 win at West Ham last night.

He became the first player in the club’s history to score and assist on his full Premier League debut. No wonder the 19-year-old has been dubbed a potential Ballon d’Or winner.

After the game, Pep Guardiola compared the former Palmeiras star to a fruit.

“You never know,” Guardiola said, per the Daily Mail. “It’s like a watermelon. You have to open and see it.

“The prospect was good, a young player with good talent. But he's had a good talent, he's so aggressive. He wants to be a good player, and that helps a lot.

“He has dreams about what he wants to do in his future career. He wants to become something in world football, and we're going to try and get it for us.”

Video: Jesus' goal

Aguero started on the bench

Sergio Aguero was forced to watch Jesus’ brilliant performance from the bench. Guardiola insists the Argentinian remains a part of his plans, but it couldn’t have been easy for City’s main striker to see the teenager make the most of his opportunity to impress while he was restricted to just 17 minutes of action when the game was already over.

Yet Aguero should have no concerns about Jesus eyeing his number 10 shirt. Jesus has no interest in wearing anything other than 33.

Why Jesus wears #33

It seems odd to see a striker wearing anything other than nine or 10 on the back of his shirt. Yet Jesus chose 33 when he arrived at the Etihad Stadium.

There is a reason for it, however. According to The Times’ Henry Winter, Jesus is very religious, and he wanted 33 because it was Jesus’ age when he died on the cross.

Jesus also wore 33 when he played for Palmeiras.

Kompany's old number

Some Man City supporters will remember Vincent Kompany wearing the number 33 shirt when he arrived at the club in 2008. Guardiola will be delighted if Jesus can reach the Belgian defender’s level during his time in Manchester.

“It’s the number I’ve been wearing since I turned professional,” Jesus explained upon his arrival in England last month, via The Guardian. “It’s a number I ended up with and I really liked.

“I intend to wear it for many years. I asked if the number 33 was available, they said yes.”

Will Gabriel Jesus become a star? Let us know in the comments section below!

