Jones knows England are in for a tough match at Twickenham.

Eddie Jones names England starting XV for Six Nations opener against France

England have released the starting XV who will face France at Twickenham on Saturday as they look to get their RBS Six Nations campaign off to a winning start.

The side features five changes from the team who beat Australia at the same venue to ensure they finished 2016 undefeated.

Wasps’ Elliot Daly and Gloucester’s Jonny May start on the left and right wings respectively, while in the scrum Joe Marler of Harlequins comes in at loose-head.

Another Wasps addition Joe Launchbury comes into the second row, and Saracens’ Maro Itoje will start the match at blindside flanker.

England head coach Eddie Jones, whose XV have 595 caps between them, said: “We’ve been able to select a very strong and experienced team to play against France and we are excited to get the tournament underway.”

Loose-head prop Matt Mullan and flanker James Haskell (both of Wasps) return to the bench along with Exeter Chiefs wing Jack Nowell.

Nowell being on the bench has somewhat surprised rugby fans on Twitter, and they've reacted in expected fashion.

“There’s a great rivalry between the countries so we’re looking forward to a great occasion playing against one of England’s oldest foes," added Jones.

“In rugby terms, you’ve traditionally got two contrasting styles – French flair and England’s dogged conservative approach, but we want to be absolutely daring against the French in this first game and set the standard for the tournament.

“Guy Noves likes a big team. He picks a traditional French forward pack with squat front-rowers who scrummage well, big locks who give a lot of ballast and athletic back-rowers. It’s based on size and crunching that gain line, getting an off-load and then playing with flair. Of course this gives you an opportunity when you’ve got a big forward pack against you and we intend to exploit that.

Bath Rugby v Exeter Chiefs - Aviva Premiership

“We want to get better all of the time, we are ambitious and we want to be the number one team in the world.

“It’s exciting to be back at Twickenham. We’ve got great supporters and we’re looking forward to hearing them turn up the volume on Saturday.”

