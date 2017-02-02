Not much has been said about CM Punk's future in UFC since he lost his debut fight with the promotion in September last year.

Punk, whose real name is Phil Brooks, lost his UFC debut fight against Mickey Gall in the first round via submission at the Quicken Loans Arena, the same venue where he left WWE and retired from professional wrestling.

Brooks recently spoke to Fox Sports where he said he had been in contact with Dana White about having another fight with the promotion.

He said: “I am working on it feverishly. I'm throwing names at Dana (White), opponents, dates. I don't know if he's waiting for a Chicago show or what the deal is but if it doesn't happen in the UFC, it will happen somewhere else. I'm dedicated to fighting and training. We'll get there.”

Many people would love to see Punk compete in MMA once more and the fact he has said he wants to will please many fans, but it remains to be seen whether or not that next fight will still be under the UFC promotion.

We're pretty much guaranteed to see the 38-year-old step inside the octagon once more as if UFC doesn't want him, there will be several other promotions that will likely pick him up for a fight because he is a big attraction and will make lots of money.

It doesn't matter if he loses again in that next fight, Brooks is a top draw and his reputation and name would be enough for people to pay to see the fight happen. That might be the only reason why UFC keeps him a part of their promotion for at least one more fight, despite losing in embarrassing fashion in his debut.

