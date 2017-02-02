What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

UFC

CM Punk.

CM Punk is ‘feverishly’ looking for another UFC fight

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Not much has been said about CM Punk's future in UFC since he lost his debut fight with the promotion in September last year.

Punk, whose real name is Phil Brooks, lost his UFC debut fight against Mickey Gall in the first round via submission at the Quicken Loans Arena, the same venue where he left WWE and retired from professional wrestling.

Brooks recently spoke to Fox Sports where he said he had been in contact with Dana White about having another fight with the promotion.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

He said: “I am working on it feverishly. I'm throwing names at Dana (White), opponents, dates. I don't know if he's waiting for a Chicago show or what the deal is but if it doesn't happen in the UFC, it will happen somewhere else. I'm dedicated to fighting and training. We'll get there.”

Many people would love to see Punk compete in MMA once more and the fact he has said he wants to will please many fans, but it remains to be seen whether or not that next fight will still be under the UFC promotion.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The five best Super Bowl finishes from the past ten seasons

The five best Super Bowl finishes from the past ten seasons

Madden 17 releases official Super Bowl prediction - calls last-second win

Madden 17 releases official Super Bowl prediction - calls last-second win

Steve Austin speaks out about Roman Reigns entering Royal Rumble last

Steve Austin speaks out about Roman Reigns entering Royal Rumble last

The real reason WWE are booking Reigns vs. Undertaker at WrestleMania

The real reason WWE are booking Reigns vs. Undertaker at WrestleMania

New York Red Bulls slammed on Twitter for 'classless' Frank Lampard tweet

New York Red Bulls slammed on Twitter for 'classless' Frank Lampard tweet

Nobody is beating John Terry’s incredible Instagram tribute to Frank Lampard

Nobody is beating John Terry’s incredible Instagram tribute to Frank Lampard

We're pretty much guaranteed to see the 38-year-old step inside the octagon once more as if UFC doesn't want him, there will be several other promotions that will likely pick him up for a fight because he is a big attraction and will make lots of money.

It doesn't matter if he loses again in that next fight, Brooks is a top draw and his reputation and name would be enough for people to pay to see the fight happen. That might be the only reason why UFC keeps him a part of their promotion for at least one more fight, despite losing in embarrassing fashion in his debut.

UFC 203: Miocic v Overeem

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
UFC
Nate Diaz
Conor McGregor
Ronda Rousey
Dana White

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - UFC Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again