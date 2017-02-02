Sorry WWE fans, yesterday was not a dream. Seth Rollins has in fact injured his knee yet again.

The wrestling world went into meltdown when the news first broke on WWE.com, with many initially believing it was for storyline purposes to further advance the feud between Triple H and Rollins before an eventual clash at WrestleMania 33.

KNEE INJURY

However, as entertaining as Samoa Joe’s Monday Night Raw debut may have been, he played a part in injuring Rollins in the middle of the ring after he locked in his vicious Coquina Clutch.

Now that everyone is aware that the injury is legitimate, fans are understandably worried and frustrated that The Architect could be forced to sit out his second successive WrestleMania, after his last knee injury caused him to miss half a year and had to miss the record-breaking event in Dallas.

A new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has shed some light on the situation, and touches on how long Rollins could be out of action for.

The good news, as of this writing, is that he won’t be missing the same amount of time as he did last time.

They’re claiming that based on his medical evaluation on Wednesday, he has reportedly torn his MCL.

If that’s the case, then Rollins is expected to miss eight weeks of action which, on paper, means he should be able to make it back for WrestleMania 33 – but it’s going to be close.

EIGHT WEEKS

The newsletter published: “Rollins was getting an evaluation on 2/1 in Birmingham and the early word was that he’d be out about eight weeks, meaning that ‘Mania was possible but not definite.

“Obviously, he’ll want to do it under any circumstances when it’s that close of a call but WWE these days, for legal reasons, is far more cautious about throwing talent back into the ring before they are ready has been the case historically.”

It looks like the clock is now against Rollins, as he’ll want to prove he’s healthy enough to compete, but it doesn’t seem like WWE will take unnecessary risks, especially at an event of that magnitude.

Should WWE allow Seth Rollins to compete at WrestleMania 33 if it’s a close call? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

