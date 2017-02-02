Last week, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang dropped his biggest hint yet that he could leave Borussia Dortmund in the summer.

The Gabon international has been strongly linked with a move to Real Madrid - and a host of Premier League clubs - over the past year, raising doubts over his future.

And in an interview with RMC Sport, per the Independent, Aubameyang explained how he might have to leave if he wants to further his career.

He said: "If I want to go to the next level, I need to leave in summer.

"But we must see the proposals and if I'm going to play. Real Madrid is still a dream, but there has been too much noise."

Aubameyang's desire to play at the Bernabeu, as a result of having Spanish grandparents, is one of football's worst kept secrets.

But Dortmund are having none of it. As you might expect, those in power at the Westfalenstadion are far from impressed with the striker's recent comments and have taken action.

Speaking to Westdeutschen Allgemeinen, leading sporting director Michael Zorc revealed how the club have basically told Aubameyang to shut up and focus on his football.

"We have a great relationship with him, but we had to do something to show our focus is on the sporting aspect of the game," Zorc said, per the Mirror.

"We have had a brief meeting with Aubameyang and have advised him to give fewer interviews about his plans for the summer and focus more on the race for Champions League qualification."

Dortmund's frustration is understandable. BVB are currently fourth in the Bundesliga but need to finish third or above to guarantee Champions League football for next season.

Ensuring automatic qualification is now their primary goal having fallen 14 points behind league-leaders Bayern Munich in the title race.

But while Dortmund are struggling to keep up, Aubameyang has been nothing short of sensational in front of goal.

The 27-year-old is currently the Bundesliga's top goalscorer on 16, two ahead of Robert Lewandowski and FC Koln's Anthony Modeste.

Such goalscoring form would usually warrant a higher position in the table so if Dortmund fail to secure Champions League football, that might just be the final nail in the coffin where Aubameyang's future is concerned.

