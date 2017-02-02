What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Thierry Henry reveals which part of Eden Hazard's game he likes the most

This season, Eden Hazard has reminded everyone just why he was so highly thought of two years ago.

Much like the rest of the Chelsea team, the Belgian endured a nightmare campaign in 2015/16, scoring just four Premier League goals across the entire season.

But under Antonio Conte, Hazard has been restored to his very best and is a key factor behind the Blues' current nine-point lead at the top of the league.

The 26-year-old may have been off-sorts somewhat against Liverpool on Tuesday, however, many other Premier League defenders will testify that he has tormented them on a regular basis for the majority of the campaign to date.

And ahead of the Chelsea's latest clash with London rivals Arsenal on Saturday, Hazard has been speaking about the art of beating his opposite number to someone else who knew a thing or two about terrorising a back line.

As well as being Hazard's coach for Belgium, Thierry Henry is still regularly spotted as a pundit for Sky Sports and the pair held an insightful interview at Chelsea's training ground this week.

In it, Henry revealed that he particularly likes the way Hazard dribbles with the ball.

As someone who started out as a winger himself, Henry discussed exactly what would go through his mind when he had the ball on the wing and how Hazard does the complete opposite.

"One thing that I like a lot about you - and I think everybody does - is the way you dribble. It is, for me, an art," Henry said.

Chelsea v Hull City - Premier League

"I used to do it in a different way. I used to put my shoulder down and see the reaction of the defender.

"When he reacted and was flat-footed that's when I used to push the ball and pass him. I wanted him out the picture and the first defender that might stop the cross to come and meet me so my striker was alone.

Thierry Henry

"That was always my thing, but when I see you most of the time you like to go on the inside. Why?"

As you can see in the video below, the Chelsea star's response was simple. It's all about instinct.

Hazard replied: "For me it's easier to play with my right foot. It's simple. If I go right, I see Diego and have different solutions.

"I go alone or pass to Diego or the midfield can join in. If I go the other way, the cross with my left foot is not good."

The former Lille ace will be hoping to end a run of five Premier League games without a goal on Saturday.

So far this campaign he has found the back of the net nine times but could have probably asked for some extra assistance from Henry to break his drought against the Gunners.

