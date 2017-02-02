What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Zlatan Ibrahimovic was critical of Manchester United teammate after Hull City match

Manchester United wasted the opportunity to boost their hopes of a top-four finish by failing to score against relegation-threatened Hull City at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

Despite dominating possession and having more attempts at goal, Jose Mourinho’s side couldn’t find a way past the visitors’ keeper Eldin Jakupovic.

Over 75,000 fans turned up at Old Trafford expecting United to record a comfortable victory but Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and co. couldn’t find the all-important winning goal.

Indeed, United came dangerously close to losing the match.

Lazar Markovic, the on-loan Liverpool winger, could have stolen the points for the Tigers at the death but hit the inside of David de Gea’s near post instead of the back of the net.

Mata could - and should - have won it for United

The best chance of the game, however, fell to Mata in the second half.

The ball landed kindly at the Spanish midfielder's feet at the back post but his shot was somehow kept out by Jakupovic.

Zlatan was critical of Mata after the match

After the match, Ibrahimovic was in no mood to pay tribute to the Tigers’ goalkeeper and instead criticised Mata for failing to convert his gilt-edged opportunity.

“I did not see any chances where it was difficult for the goalkeeper,” the Swedish striker told BBC Sport. “It was not a good save from Mata, it was a bad finish. Some saves he made for the cameras.”

Zlatan was also critical of his teammates in his interview with MUTV after the match - although on this occasion he didn’t single anyone out.

Watch it here…

Wasted opportunity for Mourinho's men

United stay sixth in the Premier League table, 14 points behind leaders Chelsea and four behind fifth-placed Manchester City.

Anything other than a top-four finish would be deemed a failure on Mourinho’s part - and so the Portuguese coach and his under-performing players have their work cut out to salvage something from their remaining 15 matches of the campaign.

