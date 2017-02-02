Nico Rosberg has revealed he will sit down with Valtteri Bottas after his move to Mercedes – but won’t be giving away any of Lewis Hamilton’s secrets.

Bottas was unveiled as Rosberg’s replacement last month after the reigning world champion famously announced his retirement a matter of days after securing the title.

It was a dramatic finish in Abu Dhabi as he edged teammate Hamilton out to keep top spot and win his maiden world championship.

“Yes, Valtteri asked to sit down with me,” Rosberg said.

“I am happy to do that, but I will not give him any tips or give away Lewis’ secrets, although of course, I know him very well. I will remain neutral.”

Since retiring, Rosberg has taken on an ambassadorial role with Mercedes and has backed his team to continue their winning ways despite his departure and the massive overhaul in regulations for the coming season.

“I will, of course, continue to follow developments and I’m looking forward to seeing the new car and will definitely be at the track for five or six races. I will continue to work with the sponsors.

“We are simply the best team and have the best chance. But Red Bull and Ferrari can never be underestimated. I’m still a huge fan of our sport and I’m already excited about the first tests.”

Rosberg also took the opportunity to put an end to rumours he could feature in up-and-coming all-electric series Formula E, despite Mercedes potentially making the grid for the 2018/19 season.

“No, I don’t think so,” he said when the question was raised. “I’m interested in Formula E. It’s certainly increasing very quickly.

“We’re seeing how much success it’s having. It’s very new, it’s going in a different direction. It’s cool to follow. It has a good future and I’m definitely interested in it.”

