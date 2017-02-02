Lionel Messi has already scored 29 goals this season and February has only just begun.

The Argentinian took his tally to one short of 30 in Barcelona’s 2-1 win at Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey semi-final last night.

What Messi is doing is simply incredible. He’s playing deeper than he ever has in his career and yet his goal return remains extraordinary high.

Article continues below

According to Opta, brought to our attention by @barcastuff_real, he’s had a hand in 10 goals in all competitions this year, with seven goals and three assists. Remember, it was still January on Tuesday.

We’ve come to expect nothing less that brilliance from Messi, and he delivered against Atletico with a wonderful goal.

Article continues below

Collecting the ball from Ivan Rakitic outside the box, Messi took one touch, opened up his body and blasted the ball beyond Miguel Angel Moya.

Video: Messi's brilliant goal

It was an unstoppable effort, and highlighted the 29-year-old’s ability to score powerful efforts as well as delightful dinks and, as we saw three times in January, free-kicks.

0.93 seconds

The numbers behind the goal are impressive. Messi struck the ball 24 metres out and it travelled at 92 kilometres per hour, meaning the ball was in the back of the net in 0.93 seconds.

So Moya stood pretty much no chance of keeping it out.

Simeone: It could have been 2-2

Antoine Griezmann’s second half goal leaves Atletico firmly in the contest ahead of next week’s return leg in Barcelona.

Los Rojiblancos trailed 2-0 after 33 minutes, Messi adding to Luis Suarez’s opener. Diego Simeone was pleased to escape with just a 2-1 deficit, although he laments the fact his team were unable to find an equaliser.

“The first half was 2-0, the second half could have been 2-2," the Atleti manager said, via Sport.

"In the cup you get these type of games. We have a 30, 40, maybe a 20 percent chance of going through. But we will go for it with everything we have. Each game is different. But knowing us, Barca will not think the tie is over yet.

"I am very happy with the image of the second half, the intensity, the personal duels, the ability to do damage to the opponent. I hope this continues for us.”

Who will reach the Copa del Rey final? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms