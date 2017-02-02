Frank Lampard has finally called time on his brilliant career.

After 21 years in football, the former England international announced his retirement via Instagram on Thursday morning, ending the speculation surrounding his future.

The 38-year-old had been without a club since leaving New York City in the MLS last year and had been linked with a return to the Premier League during January.

Of course, he will be most commonly remembered for his time at Chelsea, where he deservedly earned a legendary status for being at the forefront of their success over the last decade.

During his 13 years at Stamford Bridge, he won three Premier League titles, four FA Cups, two League Cups, a Europa League and a Champions League.

As well as the 649 occasions he represented the Blues, he also turned out for Manchester City, Swansea and West Ham.

He posted a touching 399-word statement on Instagram (scroll down to see) to confirm he will be hanging up his boots.

"After 21 incredible years, I have decided that now is the right time to finish my career as a professional footballer," Lampard wrote.

"Whilst I have received a number of exciting offers to continue playing at home and abroad, at 38 I feel now is the time to begin the next chapter in my life.

"I’m immensely proud of the trophies I’ve won, of representing my country over 100 times and of scoring more than 300 career goals."

After thanking his family, friends and coaches Lampard then dedicated a very special message to Chelsea.

He added: "Of course, the largest part of my heart belongs to Chelsea, a club which has given me so many great memories. I will never forget the opportunity they gave me and the success that we managed to achieve together.

"It is impossible to give thanks individually to all the people that helped and supported me in my 13 years playing there. All I can say is from the day I signed until now and going forward, I'm eternally grateful for everything and to everyone."

Much like when his old England teammate Steven Gerrard recently announced his retirement, there has been an outpour of tributes posted on Twitter and not just from Chelsea fans. Here are some of the best tweets - including a very classy one from former club Chelsea and a certain Jamie Carragher:

Lampard now looks set for a career in coaching but it is certainly going to require something pretty special for him to emulate his achievements from his playing days as a manager.

