Ahead of Manchester City's 4-0 demolition of West Ham on Wednesday night, Pep Guardiola explained how new arrival Gabriel Jesus would need time to adapt.

The 19-year-old sensation, who has been labelled the new Neymar, completed a £27 million move last summer but only joined up with his new teammates last month.

"He was three weeks or one month off on holidays but he played two friendly games. He rested, he needed that," Guardiola said, per Manchester Evening News.

Article continues below

"We are delighted he is here and what we are looking for is for him to settle as soon as possible.

"Try to help him to be happy here. To have a good connection with his teammates. The process to understand and play in the league needs time."

Article continues below

Jesus thoroughly impressed in his first two appearances for City but it was against West Ham at the Olympic Stadium where he really shone.

Started by Guardiola ahead of star striker Sergio Aguero, the Brazil prodigy scored his first goal for the Citizens and also recorded an assist.

While his goal was a reasonably simple finish, his assist for Kevin De Bruyne's opener demonstrated his movement and creativity.

And you can watch it all in the individual highlights video below, where Jesus showed exactly why he's being tipped for superstardom.

JESUS TORMENTS WEST HAM

One moment really stands out at 0:25. After receiving the ball out wide, Jesus used his fancy footwork to embarrass Mark Noble and hold off challenges from three players before crossing.

City certainly have an exciting talent on their hands - and he's only going to get better.

Speaking after his man-of-the-match performance, Jesus explained how his move to the Premier League has been a lot smoother than he expected.

"I'm very happy for the goal, very happy for the performance and especially for the win," the Brazilian told City TV, per the Daily Mail.

"This is the spirit I think we have to have and if we keep that spirit we will be able to achieve our goals. It wasn't an easy Premier League game and we are all very happy.

"The reception from the club has been great, my teammates are helping a lot and the process of adaptation is going great.

"I honestly thought it would be more difficult but thanks to my family, my friends and my teammates it's going really well.

"I always said I came here to help but I have also been helped. We understand each other very well, [Raheem] Sterling, Leroy [Sane] and the rest of my teammates.

"We get along very well on the pitch and that is making my game easier."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms