At the Royal Rumble pay-per-view last weekend, one booking decision resulted in plenty of rumours circulating regarding one particular WrestleMania 33 match we could see on April 2.

The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns.

THE BIG DOG VS. THE DEADMAN?

The reaction from fans said it all when Reigns was revealed as the final entrant, with many hoping we’d be in for a surprise - a good one at least.

Instead, Reigns eliminated The Deadman and it now looks as if the two are destined to meet in Orlando at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Many will remember that months ago, the original plan has The Phenom taking on John Cena, but those plans were nixed and Cena could be going a strange path of his own with a mixed tag team match in the works – if Seth Rollins can recover in time from his latest knee injury.

Vince McMahon chose Reigns as The Undertaker’s next opponent, and those plans are now firm so it seems as if Vince has his heart set on it.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE officials are discussing to have this match as the ‘passing of the torch’ moment, that’s despite it being clear Reigns will be booed out of the building if he enters the contest as a face.

NOW OR NEVER

Vince wants to book this match simply because he's wanted to do it for some time, and WrestleMania 33 is seen as 'now or never', especially with continuous updates on The Deadman being in poor health so it could be the last chance to do it.

His thought process is that if it doesn’t happen this year, it won’t ever happen because The Undertaker still needs to undergo hip replacement surgery and it’s unclear as to when he’ll call it a day.

Right now, though, WWE are hopeful that The Phenom will be well rested enough by WrestleMania to put on a solid match against Reigns.

While it could be the passing of the torch moment, there’s also a chance that Reigns enters the feud as a heel, something fans have been wanting for a while.

The long-term plan, though, is to still make Reigns the eventual face of the company.

Are you happy with Vince McMahon wanting The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

