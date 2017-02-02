Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather is one of the most highly anticipated fights since Mayweather took on Manny Pacquiao.

The UFC Fighter has expressed recently that he wants his next fight to be inside the boxing ring and against Money, rather than inside the octagon, adding more fuel to the fire of the speculated fight between the two.

Almost everyone in the MMA and boxing world has given their opinion on who they believe would win this potential billion-dollar fight, and Floyd Mayweather Sr is no different. He gave McGregor a rather strange insult as well.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

You could probably guess which way the 64-year-old went in his prediction for this fight when he spoke to Fight Hub TV.

He said: "Brother, that right here is a no-can-do deal. I can’t make Conor McGregor turn around from being a caveman fighter, I don’t know what he is. I’ll let my son fight McGregor and I’ll take on his trainer, whoever he is. I’ll knock his trainer out, I don’t even know who he is and I will knock him straight cold."

Article continues below

It's rather strange to call McGregor a 'caveman fighter' after what he has achieved in UFC over the past couple of years. You can't exactly become one of the biggest sports figures in the world being a caveman fighter.

Considering McGregor's head coach, John Kavanagh, is a jiujitsu specialist as well, I don't think Mayweather Sr has a chance of knocking him out straight cold!

McGregor vs Mayweather is still months away from happening, but more great fighting talk like this is bound to take place before they meet inside the ring which is something to look forward to.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms