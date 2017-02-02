If you play FIFA 17, you’ll need no introduction to either Alex Hunter or Gareth Walker.

The fictional footballers are the star characters of ‘The Journey’ mode on the latest version of EA Sports’ hugely successful video game franchise.

Your aim, as the player, is to help Hunter complete his journey from talented child to global superstar.

Walker, meanwhile, is the guy who tries to make Hunter’s rise to the top as difficult as possible - even though they used to be mates.

According to a recent article by Dream Team, real-life Gareth Walkers have even received abuse on Twitter from FIFA 17 players furious with their fictional name-sake’s behaviour on the game.

Have you seen these celebrations yet?

But even if you’ve managed to help Hunter reach the top, despite Walker’s best efforts, you might be unaware of this cool little easter egg that has been brought to our attention by Dream Team.

If you score with Hunter during a match in The Journey and run to the camera, he’ll dedicate the goal to his grandfather.

Pretty cool, eh? Give it a try…

EA have also included a special celebration if Walker celebrates in front of the camera.

Rather than dedicate the goal to a relative or friend, Walker selfishly cheers himself.

It’s not easy to warm to Walker, is it?

Both celebrations can be seen here...

Details of FIFA 18's My Journey

Meanwhile, details of FIFA 18’s My Journey mode have been revealed this week.

"FIFA 18 will build on the foundation we created with story mode this year, bringing players back to The Journey with Season 2, featuring new characters and new storylines," EA CEO Andrew Wilson said during the publisher's Q3 financials.

"Our development team in Vancouver is delivering deeply innovative new experiences across this year's game, including an Ultimate Team, and creating the most emotionally immersive and connected FIFA we have ever produced."

You can read more about the details of FIFA 18’s My Journey mode by clicking HERE.

