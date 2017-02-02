What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Alex Hunter.

How to bring out a special celebration from Alex Hunter and Gareth Walker on FIFA 17

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

If you play FIFA 17, you’ll need no introduction to either Alex Hunter or Gareth Walker.

The fictional footballers are the star characters of ‘The Journey’ mode on the latest version of EA Sports’ hugely successful video game franchise.

Your aim, as the player, is to help Hunter complete his journey from talented child to global superstar.

Article continues below

Walker, meanwhile, is the guy who tries to make Hunter’s rise to the top as difficult as possible - even though they used to be mates.

According to a recent article by Dream Team, real-life Gareth Walkers have even received abuse on Twitter from FIFA 17 players furious with their fictional name-sake’s behaviour on the game.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The five best Super Bowl finishes from the past ten seasons

The five best Super Bowl finishes from the past ten seasons

Madden 17 releases official Super Bowl prediction - calls last-second win

Madden 17 releases official Super Bowl prediction - calls last-second win

Steve Austin speaks out about Roman Reigns entering Royal Rumble last

Steve Austin speaks out about Roman Reigns entering Royal Rumble last

The real reason WWE are booking Reigns vs. Undertaker at WrestleMania

The real reason WWE are booking Reigns vs. Undertaker at WrestleMania

New York Red Bulls slammed on Twitter for 'classless' Frank Lampard tweet

New York Red Bulls slammed on Twitter for 'classless' Frank Lampard tweet

Nobody is beating John Terry’s incredible Instagram tribute to Frank Lampard

Nobody is beating John Terry’s incredible Instagram tribute to Frank Lampard

Have you seen these celebrations yet?

But even if you’ve managed to help Hunter reach the top, despite Walker’s best efforts, you might be unaware of this cool little easter egg that has been brought to our attention by Dream Team.

If you score with Hunter during a match in The Journey and run to the camera, he’ll dedicate the goal to his grandfather.

p1b7vd0b19sal1e4l4te68514mob.jpg

Pretty cool, eh? Give it a try…

EA have also included a special celebration if Walker celebrates in front of the camera.

Rather than dedicate the goal to a relative or friend, Walker selfishly cheers himself.

p1b7vcuqtq1b79vuk19ps1sc91i999.jpg

It’s not easy to warm to Walker, is it?

Both celebrations can be seen here...

Details of FIFA 18's My Journey

Meanwhile, details of FIFA 18’s My Journey mode have been revealed this week.

"FIFA 18 will build on the foundation we created with story mode this year, bringing players back to The Journey with Season 2, featuring new characters and new storylines," EA CEO Andrew Wilson said during the publisher's Q3 financials.

p1b7vd38pges827k1cnncuj1h36d.jpg

"Our development team in Vancouver is delivering deeply innovative new experiences across this year's game, including an Ultimate Team, and creating the most emotionally immersive and connected FIFA we have ever produced."

You can read more about the details of FIFA 18’s My Journey mode by clicking HERE.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
England Football
Football
League One
Championship
Wayne Rooney
League Two

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again