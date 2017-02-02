Official online NBA destination in the UK

Report: The first superstar entrant to the All-Star three-point contest revealed

The All-Star weekend is full of festivities for the fans to enjoy, and the three-point contest has remained one of the prominent attractions in recent years.

This year in New Orleans, the eight men that will try and take the 2017 crown are beginning to take shape and some names have been released recently.

ESPN reported last week that Portland Trail Blazers guard C.J. McCollum accepted his invitation to the contest, Dallas Mavericks guard Wesley Matthew confirmed he would participate and it's believed that Kyle Korver, recently of the Cavaliers, has also been invited.

However, also according to ESPN, it seems as though the first true superstar entrant has confirmed their intentions.

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson will defend the crown he won in 2016, league sources told ESPN.

The other half of the Splash Bros, Stephen Curry, has also been invited to the contest but he is understood to undecided as of yet.

Foot Locker Three-Point Contest 2016

Thompson went 6-of-10 from three-point land in the Warriors' 126-111 battering of the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night and the man at the two-spot is averaging 21.3 points a night.

Although he is shooting a strong 40.3 percent from beyond the arc this term, that's his worst percentage from that range in four years.

