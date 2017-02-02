Steve Austin speaks out about Roman Reigns entering Royal Rumble last

WWE fans are still coming to terms with the fact that Roman Reigns was revealed as the final entrant in the 2017 Royal Rumble.

It was perhaps the biggest anti-climax of the night, especially since the Rumble main event was built-up as one of the greatest in history.

ROYAL RUMBLE

Granted, the likes of The Undertaker, Brock Lesnar and Goldberg added the star-studded appeal, but the lack of surprises left the fans a little deflated.

However, one man who was a fan of WWE’s decision was Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Austin has usually been highly critical of WWE when it comes to Reigns’ booking, as he believes a heel turn is definitely needed.

Despite that, he believes Reigns did Randy Orton a favour in the Rumble.

Speaking on his podcast, he said: “Roman Reigns was the set-up guy, because you just knew that he was going to win that match whose those three guys were in there. It popped me because it came out of the blue, but I don’t really know where they go with this because he [Orton] hasn’t really ben in the title picture.

DOING A FAVOUR

“It popped me because Roman Reigns didn’t win and that was the obvious set-up. When Orton won, I got satisfaction out of the win. I can’t complain about the finish.

“To me, if you’re going by the writing/booking and you always thought that Reigns was entitled, here he was down to the four and you think Jesus Christ, here he’s going to win it again and then he takes an RKO and goes over the top rope.

“He did a favour there. He did the J-O-B. For Randy. For the Rumble. For everybody. If you didn’t like him because you thought they were going to shove him down your throat, they didn’t shove him down your throat this time. He helped a brother out.

“From a writing standpoint, that should ease some of the tension off the kid. He had a great job all night and worked his ass off with the match with KO and had a great match in the Rumble.

“It made me appreciate Roman in the spot that he’s in.

“I still want to see him be a heel. I think he’s going to be a tremendous as a heel if they ever go that way with him. But I like what Roman Reigns did the whole night.”

While it was a poor end to the night in terms of the surprise factor, there’s no denying he took one for the team with two big losses on the night.

Do you agree with Stone Cold Steve Austin? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

