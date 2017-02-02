One of the finest players in Premier League history hung up his boots today.

Frank Lampard announced his retirement from professional football, bringing to an end an incredible career that included 106 caps for England and more than 300 career goals.

Then there’s the trophies. In 13 years at Chelsea, Lampard won three Premier League titles, four FA Cups, the Champions League and the Europa League.

He’s probably achieved everything he set out to win his career.

“I’m immensely proud of the trophies I’ve won, of representing my country over 100 times and of scoring more than 300 career goals,” Lampard wrote on Instagram.

“I have many people to thank. I thank my parents for instilling in me the values of hard work, dedication and professionalism, values which I have carried with me in everything that I do.

“Of course, the largest part of my heart belongs to Chelsea, a club which has given me so many great memories. I will never forget the opportunity they gave me and the success that we managed to achieve together.”

It didn’t take long for the tributes to flood in. Jamie Carragher and Eider Gudjohnsen were among those to congratulate Lampard on a great career, and Steven Gerrard has also sent the 38-year-old a lovely message.

Gerrard and Lampard endured many brilliant battles when Liverpool played Chelsea. The debate will rage on as to who was the better player, but everyone can agree that both were immense.

There's a long-running notion that Gerrard and Lampard didn't produce their best when they played together for England. But both will be remembered as two of the finest players the country has produced.

Check out Gerrard’s tribute below.

Congratulations to @franklampard,” Gerrard wrote. “Incredible player, incredible career. Good luck for your future mate.”

Could Gerrard and Lampard renew their rivalry?

Lampard is expected to begin a career in coaching, just as Gerrard has at Liverpool’s academy.

Who knows, we could end up seeing the pair sharing a touchline as managers of Liverpool and Chelsea one day.

