What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Gerrard has sent Lampard a lovely message.

Steven Gerrard pays tribute to Frank Lampard with touching Instagram post

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

One of the finest players in Premier League history hung up his boots today.

Frank Lampard announced his retirement from professional football, bringing to an end an incredible career that included 106 caps for England and more than 300 career goals.

Then there’s the trophies. In 13 years at Chelsea, Lampard won three Premier League titles, four FA Cups, the Champions League and the Europa League.

Article continues below

He’s probably achieved everything he set out to win his career.

“I’m immensely proud of the trophies I’ve won, of representing my country over 100 times and of scoring more than 300 career goals,” Lampard wrote on Instagram.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The five best Super Bowl finishes from the past ten seasons

The five best Super Bowl finishes from the past ten seasons

Madden 17 releases official Super Bowl prediction - calls last-second win

Madden 17 releases official Super Bowl prediction - calls last-second win

Steve Austin speaks out about Roman Reigns entering Royal Rumble last

Steve Austin speaks out about Roman Reigns entering Royal Rumble last

The real reason WWE are booking Reigns vs. Undertaker at WrestleMania

The real reason WWE are booking Reigns vs. Undertaker at WrestleMania

New York Red Bulls slammed on Twitter for 'classless' Frank Lampard tweet

New York Red Bulls slammed on Twitter for 'classless' Frank Lampard tweet

Nobody is beating John Terry’s incredible Instagram tribute to Frank Lampard

Nobody is beating John Terry’s incredible Instagram tribute to Frank Lampard

 “I have many people to thank. I thank my parents for instilling in me the values of hard work, dedication and professionalism, values which I have carried with me in everything that I do.

“Of course, the largest part of my heart belongs to Chelsea, a club which has given me so many great memories. I will never forget the opportunity they gave me and the success that we managed to achieve together.”

Lampard's Instagram post

Gerrard's tribute

It didn’t take long for the tributes to flood in. Jamie Carragher and Eider Gudjohnsen were among those to congratulate Lampard on a great career, and Steven Gerrard has also sent the 38-year-old a lovely message.

Gerrard and Lampard endured many brilliant battles when Liverpool played Chelsea. The debate will rage on as to who was the better player, but everyone can agree that both were immense.

There's a long-running notion that Gerrard and Lampard didn't produce their best when they played together for England. But both will be remembered as two of the finest players the country has produced.

Check out Gerrard’s tribute below.

Congratulations to @franklampard,” Gerrard wrote. “Incredible player, incredible career. Good luck for your future mate.”

Could Gerrard and Lampard renew their rivalry?

Lampard is expected to begin a career in coaching, just as Gerrard has at Liverpool’s academy.

Who knows, we could end up seeing the pair sharing a touchline as managers of Liverpool and Chelsea one day.

Who was the better player: Lampard or Gerrard? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
England Football
Chelsea
Football
Paul Scholes
Manchester City
Premier League
Steven Gerrard
Wayne Rooney
Frank Lampard

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again