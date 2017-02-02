Frank Lampard brought an end to his glittering 21-year playing career earlier today and the tributes have been pouring in from his former clubs, teammates and opponents.

The 38-year-old is widely regarded as one of the greatest midfielders of his generation and will be remembered as one of the best players of the Premier League era.

"Whilst I have received a number of exciting offers to continue playing, at 38 I feel now is the time to begin the next chapter in my life," Lampard wrote on Instagram. "I'm grateful to the Football Association for the opportunity to study for my coaching qualifications and I look forward to pursuing the off-field opportunities that this decision opens."

However, despite the immense success he enjoyed during his career, Lampard’s rise to the top wasn’t easy to begin with.

Back in 1996, when he was just 18 years old, some West Ham fans were unconvinced that Lampard possessed the talent required to make it at Upton Park.

West Ham fan questioned Lampard's talent in 1996

And one supporter said just that during a Fans Forum event in East London.

“I want to ask Harry if he thinks the publicity he gives young Frank there warrants it, because personally I don’t think he’s quite good enough yet,” the disgruntled Hammer told Harry Redknapp, Lampard’s uncle and the manager of West Ham at the time.

“I also think that in the last couple of years you’ve let some good midfielders go for peanuts like Matt Holland and Scott Canham.”

Harry Redknapp's response was perfect

Redknapp responded: “No, they definitely weren’t good enough. He [Lampard] is good enough, he definitely will be good enough.”

Lampard, by the way, was understandably looking a little uncomfortable and embarrassed during the chat.

The experienced British coach added: "I did not want to say this in front of him. But he will go right to the very top. Right to the very top.”

"There ain't no doubt about that in my opinion. Because he's got everything that's needed to become a top class midfield player. His attitude is first class. he's got strength. He can play. he can pass it. And he can score goals."

Watch the awkward video here...

Lampard ended up doing a little better than Scott Canham

Lampard would later anger the West Ham supporters by leaving Upton Park for Chelsea in 2001, but it was a move that undoubtedly benefitted his career.

He went on to win three Premier League titles, four FA Cups, the Europa League and the Champions League at Stamford Bridge.

Lampard is also Chelsea’s all-time top goalscorer and finished second in the voting for the Ballon d’Or award back in 2005.

Scott Canham, meanwhile, went on to play for the likes of Woking, Farnborough Town and Thurrock and is currently the assistant manager of Aveley in the Isthmian League Division One North.

