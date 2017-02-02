Blake Griffin is, without a doubt, one of the best power forwards in the NBA today.

Unfortunately, a string of injuries and off-court problems have prevented the Oklahoma-product from consistently proving that on the hardwood, but after returning for the Clippers against the Sixers last week, he's hoping to hit top form soon.

The Griffin of old was synonymous for laying down thunderous dunks and showcasing elite athleticism. That's not to say those days are behind him - far from it - but the 27-year-old showed another feather in his cap last night.

During the Clippers' 124-114 win over the Phoenix Suns, Griffin dropped one of the most creative dimes of the season.

He may well only average four assists a night over the course of his career, but this behind the legs pass to a cutting JJ Redick was a thing of absolute beauty.

That was one of fives assists on the night for Griffin, in addition to 29 points, eight rebounds, a steal and a block.

L.A. will be delighted to have Griffin back with the business end of the season approaching. Keeping their 'big 3' of Griffin, Chris Paul an DeAndre Jordan must be of paramount importance to Doc Rivers' men, and if they can, a deep playoff run awaits them.