Ross Brawn is a colossal name in the world of Formula One.

As a technical director of championship-winning Benetton and Ferrari teams, a one-time owner of Brawn GP and a former team principal of Mercedes, he has brought success wherever he has gone.

Brawn has recently been appointed as the managing director of Motorsports for Formula One, as it heads into a new era under Liberty Media.

In an extended interview with ESPN, the 62-year-old was questioned on how he had coped without Formula One, his working relationship with FIA president Jean Todt, and the difficulty of overtaking in modern racing.

However, most notably, Brawn was quizzed on the possibility of increasing the number of races in a season to 25.

With such an esteemed past as a technical director, the Englishman knows better than most the strains placed on F1 teams by the schedule.

Yet, he was optimistic about the possibility of further races being added, provided they were the right fit for the brand.

“We've got to make sure we don't just have races because we can increase the number, the races have to be of good quality, in good places, and in exciting places”, said Brawn.

“Teams can organise themselves to do more than the current number.”

The 2017 circuit will include 20 races, beginning on 26 March in Australia and concluding in Abu Dhabi in late November.

“20 or 21 is pretty tough on the crews and tough on the engineers…But if you then set yourself up with two sets of crews and two sets of engineers and all the rest of it, which I believe is what NASCAR does, then you can do it”, argued Brawn.

“There is absolutely no reason why we shouldn't have more races, but you can't have more races with the same structure that teams have now because it would just break it.”

It would appear that in Brawn, Liberty Media have an M.D of motorsports who is willing to implement changes to propel the sport forward.

Within the existing structure of the sport, the chances of running 25 races in a season look remote.

Going forward, however, if fundamental changes can be made and the right locations are sourced, Brawn is committed to doing all he can to broaden the reach of his beloved F1.

