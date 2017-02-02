England's disappointing winter in India came to a fitting end yesterday.

With the T20 series on the line, Eoin Morgan's men buckled at the key moment to collapse to an embarrassing 75-run defeat in Bangalore.

Every time English fans thought the team had restored some pride, they would be subsequently let down by another disappointing display.

They came out second best in all three formats of the game and Trevor Bayliss will have to go back to the drawing board to work out how to get the Three Lions back to winning ways.

In the immediate aftermath, there hasn't been too much discussion regarding the potential personnel changes we should expect but there is definitely at least one man who is guaranteed to retain his place in the team.

Joe Root finished the T20's as the top scorer of the series with 126 runs and has been England's most consistent player for quite some time now.

So much so, that fast bowler Jimmy Anderson believes him to be England's best player right now.

Anderson, who no longer competes for his country in the shorter formats of the game, thinks Root has matured a lot recently and would be a great candidate to replace Alastair Cook as captain of the Test team.

"Joe’s already quite a mature guy. He might look young but he’s pretty mature compared to some," Anderson told ESPN Cricinfo.

"Obviously, fatherhood gives him a bit more responsibility and something else to think about away from the game. I think he’ll cope with it brilliantly.

"He’s [Root] a very good batsman, he’s our best player by a long way and he’s been brilliant the last few years.

"He’s gone from strength to strength and he’s made himself into one of the best players in the world, so to have someone like that in your team is incredible really."

‘That’s going to be a massive part of our success in the future."

Cook, Bayliss and Andrew Strauss are set to hold talks about the captaincy over the next few weeks but they still have plenty of time to make a decision.

The current captain is believed to be considering his position after the India tour and should he decide to step down, Root is the favourite to replace him.

England are next in action in March when they tour West Indies for a One-Day series.

