Alex Hunter.

FIFA 17's The Journey contains a hidden 7-a-side football pitch

FIFA 17 was released almost five months ago and yet 'Easter Eggs' are still being found.

For those unaware, Easter Eggs are neat little features on the game that EA Sports intentionally included but didn't tell anyone about.

Earlier this week, for example, we brought to you a feature where players on the kit selection screen square up to one another if they're from rival teams.

So, if you're playing as Barcelona against Real Madrid, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will stare each other down while you decide your strip.

Another gem has now been unearthed by YouTuber DailyTradingTips - only this time, it involves FIFA 17's The Journey.

As brought to our attention by Dream Team FC, it turns out there's a hidden 7-a-side pitch while playing the trial match as Alex Hunter.

Scroll down for a video of how to find it, but here are the basics:

  • While kicking from left to right, hold down shoot and smash the ball over the opposition's goal
  • Pause the game, select 'Instant Replay' and choose the camera angle that focuses on the ball
  • Fast forward until the EA Sports logo appears, at which point you'll see a lovely little 7-a-side pitch complete with goals, benches and a pathway around the edge

p1b7vg3ovc1o2u58a1idl1fh5mgb.jpg

DailyTradingTips and Dream Team FC claim it's a 5-a-side pitch, but judging by the size of the pitch and goals, we think it's meant for 7-a-side.

If only there was a way to play on it! Anyway, here's the step-by-step tutorial.

The Journey has been a hit amongst gamers and they'll be pleased to know that EA are already working on Season 2 for FIFA 18.

"FIFA 18 will build on the foundation we created with story mode this year, bringing players back to The Journey with Season 2, featuring new characters and new storylines," EA CEO Andrew Wilson said recently.

"Our development team in Vancouver is delivering deeply innovative new experiences across this year's game, including an Ultimate Team, and creating the most emotionally immersive and connected FIFA we have ever produced."

You can read more about the details of FIFA 18’s My Journey mode by clicking HERE.

