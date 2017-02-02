Just 10 games ago, things did not look good for the Miami Heat.

With a record of 11-20, they were second-bottom of the Eastern Conference and the days of Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh were a distant memory.

Then, they won nine games in a row. On top of that, their next six games are against teams who sport a record below .500.

A man key to their rise has been shooting guard Dion Waiters.

The former OKC man has dropped an average of 20.7 points on 47.6 percent shooting from the field over the course of the last 10 games.

However, he missed eight of his last nine shots in Miami's 105-96 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Monday. Still, he racked up 19 points and had the perfect excuse for his patchy form.

Waiters told Shandel Richardson of the South Florida Sun Sentinal: "I’d rather go 0 for 30 than 0 for 9 because you go 0 for 9 that means you stopped shooting. That means you lost confidence."

Sound familiar? Waiters has taken a page out of Kobe Bryant's book, and as one of the most famous shooting guards of all-time, that's not a bad book to pull from at all.

Gotham Chopra, the director of " Kobe Bryant's Muse", an upcoming documentary on Bryant, told a story about being with Kobe and watching the Nets and the Heat play. Recounts Chopra, "Deron Williams went like 0-for-9. I was like, 'Can you believe Deron Williams went 0-9?'

"Kobe was like, 'I would go 0-for-30 before I would go 0-for-9. 0-for-9 means you beat yourself, you psyched yourself out of the game, because Deron Williams can get more shots in the game. The only reason is because you've just now lost confidence in yourself.'"