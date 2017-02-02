Three-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has a personality that divides opinion.

His long-running rivalry with former teammate Nico Rosberg was subject to sustained media coverage, with the British driver’s attitude frequently coming under fire.

Ultimately, Hamilton emerged worse off from the feud as the German claimed the 2016 F1 Championship in the last race of the season.

Article continues below

However, Rosberg’s shock decision to retire with immediate effect has paved the way for Hamilton to dominate the circuit once again in 2017.

As preparations are beginning to get under way for the traditional curtain-raiser in Australia in late March, the Brit took time out to answer quick-fire questions for Formula1.com.

Article continues below

The 32-year-old was asked about his favourite holiday destinations, foods, and music in a light-hearted exchange.

On a serious note, the interviewer then asked Hamilton: “If you could pick just one teammate, who would it be?"

“I would go for Ayrton Senna. We maybe wouldn’t get on - (Laughs) I usually don’t get on with team mates - but I would choose Ayrton because he was the best,” Hamilton replied.

A fine choice.

Senna himself was a three-time world champion and is widely regarded as one of the greatest drivers to ever grace the sport.

The Brazilian tragically lost his life in an accident at the San Marino Grand Prix in 1994, aged just 34.

With over 90 individual Grand Prix victories between them, there is little doubt that this duo would have made one of the most successful pairings of all time.

However, as Hamilton realises, the winning mentality of both men may have led to an inter-team rivalry even more fractious than the Hamilton-Rosberg pairing that captivated the world of motorsport in 2016.

If only they had belonged to the same generation.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms