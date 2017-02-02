The football world is paying tribute to Frank Lampard after the Premier League legend brought an end to his 21-year playing career earlier today.

The former England international, who left his final club New York City FC back in November, told Jamie Carragher last weekend why he hadn’t yet made a decision over his future.

“I see you, Rio [Ferdinand] and Stevie [Gerrard], all retired,” the 38-year-old told Carragher, whose interview was published in the Daily Mail. “There is a part of me that wants to stay in the game. Sometimes I don't know why. It just feels this is what I do.

“I’ve had two months off now. It takes me six weeks to relax and realise I haven't got to train every day and think about the pressures. There was a point in the middle of my career where I was too driven. I didn't enjoy it. It's much easier now.

“I went to watch City v Tottenham last week and seeing Dele Alli score, I thought, ‘What a great moment for that lad, he's got his whole career ahead of him’. When I was that player, I never had that chance to step back and think, "This is great". It's stressful isn't it? You worry all the time.”

Wilshere's tribute to Lampard

Lampard has decided it’s in his best interests to end his illustrious career now, rather than risk bowing out on a low, and you can totally understand that decision.

Carragher and Gerrard have both congratulated Lampard on social media, and so too has Jack Wilshere.

“The best goal scoring midfielder to have ever played in the premier league,” the Bournemouth midfielder, on-loan from Arsenal, posted on Instagram and Twitter. “As a kid growing up was a player I wanted to be like, and I was lucky to have played with and against him! All the best for the future #Legend”

Why some fans aren't happy with the tribute

A sweet tribute, most of you will agree, although some fans aren’t happy.

Wilshere has inadvertently re-opened the age-old Lampard v Scholes v Gerrard debate.

We all have our own opinions - and Twitter users have replied to Wilshere’s Lampard tribute with their own views…

However, look at the number of Premier League goals the three attacking midfielders scored during their respective careers and it’s difficult to argue with Wilshere.

Lampard: 177 goals

Gerrard: 120 goals

Scholes: 107 goals

Is Lampard the best goalscoring midfielder of the Premier League era? Have your say by leaving a comment below.

