The five best Super Bowl finishes from the past ten seasons

The Super Bowl is only a couple of days away now, and it's bound to be another fantastic finale to the NFL, with this year the Atlanta Falcons taking on the New England Patriots.

Over the years, fans have witnessed several epic finishes at Super Bowls, whether it be late touchdowns, dramatic plays, late catches, or surprising calls. This year is bound to be no different.

Here are the five best Super Bowl finishes from the last ten seasons.

5. Patriots let Bradshaw score - Super Bowl XLVI

Back in the 2011 season, the Patriots faced the New York Giants in the Super Bowl at Lucas Oil Stadium. Eli Manning had driven his Giants from his own 12-yard line to a 2nd-and-goal on New England's six and needed to pick up a score to put his team back in the lead but only had just over a minute to do so.

Strangely, on the next play, the Patriots allowed Bradshaw to run the ball without any pressure. The running back tried to preserve the clock by stopping before the endzone, but fell backward into it, giving New York a touchdown and the lead.

New England thought they had enough time on the clock to score a touchdown and win the Super Bowl, but after a failed Hail Mary attempt by Tom Brady in the dying seconds of the game, it was the Giants who left Indianapolis as world champions thanks to this bizarre defensive play.

4. Santonio Holmes' toe-drag-swag - Super Bowl XLIII

Down 20-7 at the start of the fourth quarter in Super Bowl XLIII, the Arizona Cardinals scored 16 unanswered points against the Pittsburgh Steelers to earn themselves a 23-20 lead with just two and a half minutes left on the clock.

Ben Roethlisberger then drove the Steelers 78 yards down the field for a game-winning touchdown pass to Santonio Holmes, who caught the ball in the back of the endzone while dragging his feet on the turf to keep himself in bounds while making the catch.

Pittsburgh would then go on to recover a fumble after a sack on Cardinals' and future Hall of Famer Kurt Warner to win their sixth Super Bowl in franchise history.

3. Tracy Porter 74-yard pick six - Super Bowl XLIV

Entering the fourth quarter, the New Orleans Saints were down by a point against the Indianapolis Colts in Super Bowl XLIV. With just under six minutes left in the game, Drew Brees threw a touchdown pass to Jeremy Shockey to give his team the lead, but the win wasn't confirmed until a couple of minutes later after an amazing defensive play.

With just over three minutes left in the game, Peyton Manning's pass to Reggie Wayne was intercepted by Tracy Porter and returned 74 yards for a touchdown, confirming the Saints' first ever Super Bowl win in franchise history.

2. David Tyree's Helmet Catch - Super Bowl XLII

The Giants were down by four against the Patriots with just over a minute left in Super Bowl XLII and needed a big play on a 3rd-and-five from their own 44-yard line in order to get in range to score a touchdown before time ran out.

During the play, not only did Eli Manning scramble out of what looked like a sure sack situation, but he also threw the ball 32 yards down the field for David Tyree to catch between his hand and his helmet in what would go down in history as the Helmet Catch.

Manning would then throw a touchdown pass to Plaxico Burress to win the game and also become the first quarterback to throw two go-ahead touchdowns in the fourth quarter of a Super Bowl.

1. Malcolm Butler's goal line interception - Super Bowl XLIX

With 26 seconds left in the game with the score at 28-24 to New England, the Seattle Seahawks had the ball on the Patriots' one-yard line with arguably one of the best running backs in the NFL in Marshawn Lynch in the backfield. Many believed they would give him the ball in this situation as a touchdown would most likely win them the game.

However, the Seahawks opted to throw the ball instead, and Russell Wilson's pass intended for Ricardo Lockette was intercepted by Malcolm Butler on the goal line, practically ending the game.

It is one of the most unbelievable plays in Super Bowl history because of the personnel Seattle had on the field at the time, and it helped New England earn their fourth title in franchise history.

