NBA release the top 10 selling team jerseys of the 2016-17 season

The NBA have announced the top-selling team jerseys after the first three months of the 2016-17 season and there are certainly some surprises in the mix.

The Cleaveland Cavaliers may well be the current NBA champions and they feature household name LeBron James, but that is not enough to see them top the list.

In fact, one thing that suggests that records aren't all that important to a list like this is the inclusion of the L.A. Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks, all inside the top 10.

But the number one spot goes to the Golden State Warriors, who have met the Cavalier in the last two NBA Finals, coming up short last summer.

Today, the Dubs have the best record in the NBA with 42-7, quite a way ahead of LeBron and his Cavs who boast a record of 33-15. Although, both teams sit atop of their respective conferences.

Fourth on the list are the Chicago Bulls, a team currently struggling with plenty of internal issues. One might assume that the franchise's popularity is still riding the coattails of the Michael Jordan-era, but Chi-Town has always been a city passionate about its sport.

The top 10 is: 1) Warriors; 2) Cavaliers; 3) Lakers; 4) Bulls; 5) Knicks; 6) Spurs; 7) Thunder; 8) Celtics; 9) 76ers; 10) Raptors.