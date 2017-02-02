What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Boxing

Haye said some nasty things to Bellew.

Tony Bellew reveals David Haye's 'distasteful' comments during The Gloves Are Off

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Tony Bellew and David Haye have done a tremendous job of promoting their heavyweight fight at the O2 Arena on March 4.

Things got heated at their press conference in November, with Haye throwing a punch at his opponent.

And their meeting on Sky Sports’ The Gloves Are Off - which was shot last month and will air during fight week - will likely be a must-watch.

Article continues below

Haye was the instigator in their fierce encounter last year, and Bellew hasn’t taken the 36-year-old’s actions very well.

Many boxers would simply react to someone attempting to punch them by throwing their own jab. But now Bellew.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The five best Super Bowl finishes from the past ten seasons

The five best Super Bowl finishes from the past ten seasons

Madden 17 releases official Super Bowl prediction - calls last-second win

Madden 17 releases official Super Bowl prediction - calls last-second win

Steve Austin speaks out about Roman Reigns entering Royal Rumble last

Steve Austin speaks out about Roman Reigns entering Royal Rumble last

The real reason WWE are booking Reigns vs. Undertaker at WrestleMania

The real reason WWE are booking Reigns vs. Undertaker at WrestleMania

New York Red Bulls slammed on Twitter for 'classless' Frank Lampard tweet

New York Red Bulls slammed on Twitter for 'classless' Frank Lampard tweet

Nobody is beating John Terry’s incredible Instagram tribute to Frank Lampard

Nobody is beating John Terry’s incredible Instagram tribute to Frank Lampard

Video: Haye vs Bellew promo

In an interview with the Metro, the WBC cruiserweight champ revealed he asked Haye to apologise - which he hasn’t - and that Haye’s behaviour during their shooting of The Gloves Are Off was “really distasteful”.

Haye's "distasteful" comments

“What I expected really, he talks a lot of nonsense,” Bellew said when asked how Haye acted on set with Sky Sports.

“He says things that are really out of place, things like he’s going to leave me on a stretcher and that I’m going to hospital after the fight.

“Things that are really distasteful, I found it quite disgusting.

“Like I said to him, ‘the most important thing is to go home safe to my kids’.

“The words out of his mouth were: ‘You’re going to hospital, you’re not going home’.

“At that point I said, ‘Okay, the only way I’m going to hospital is if you kick that chair up and do it now’.

“Sky Sports stopped filming at that point.”

Pretty disturbing from Haye, if true.

BOXING-BRITAIN-HAYE-BELLEW

They had to be separated

Although no punches were thrown during filming, the pair did have to be separated.

“I wouldn’t say we clashed, there was no fighting or punches thrown,” Bellew added

“What did happen though, is that we were made to separate for ten minutes in the middle of filming.

“He’s just a dog of a man, to say something like (sending me to the hospital) is just disgusting.

“No boxer should ever come out and say that. There’s boxers lying in comas right now.”

Video: Haye and Bellew clash

Are Haye's comments acceptable? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Heavyweight
Floyd Mayweather
Manny Pacquiao
Wladamir Klitschko
David Haye
Boxing
Kell Brook
Tony Bellew

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again