Tony Bellew and David Haye have done a tremendous job of promoting their heavyweight fight at the O2 Arena on March 4.

Things got heated at their press conference in November, with Haye throwing a punch at his opponent.

And their meeting on Sky Sports’ The Gloves Are Off - which was shot last month and will air during fight week - will likely be a must-watch.

Haye was the instigator in their fierce encounter last year, and Bellew hasn’t taken the 36-year-old’s actions very well.

Many boxers would simply react to someone attempting to punch them by throwing their own jab. But now Bellew.

In an interview with the Metro, the WBC cruiserweight champ revealed he asked Haye to apologise - which he hasn’t - and that Haye’s behaviour during their shooting of The Gloves Are Off was “really distasteful”.

Haye's "distasteful" comments

“What I expected really, he talks a lot of nonsense,” Bellew said when asked how Haye acted on set with Sky Sports.

“He says things that are really out of place, things like he’s going to leave me on a stretcher and that I’m going to hospital after the fight.

“Things that are really distasteful, I found it quite disgusting.

“Like I said to him, ‘the most important thing is to go home safe to my kids’.

“The words out of his mouth were: ‘You’re going to hospital, you’re not going home’.

“At that point I said, ‘Okay, the only way I’m going to hospital is if you kick that chair up and do it now’.

“Sky Sports stopped filming at that point.”

Pretty disturbing from Haye, if true.

They had to be separated

Although no punches were thrown during filming, the pair did have to be separated.

“I wouldn’t say we clashed, there was no fighting or punches thrown,” Bellew added

“What did happen though, is that we were made to separate for ten minutes in the middle of filming.

“He’s just a dog of a man, to say something like (sending me to the hospital) is just disgusting.

“No boxer should ever come out and say that. There’s boxers lying in comas right now.”

