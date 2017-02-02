Official online NBA destination in the UK

Dwyane Wade compares LeBron James's friendship to Russell Westbrook's & Kevin Durant's

Dwyane Wade and LeBron James have a well-documented 'bromance' that has stayed strong even after the King departed Miami to go back home to Cleveland.

Wade has since left Miami himself and is now playing for a Chicago Bulls side in desperate need of some locker room harmony.

Whether that is forthcoming or not is up for debate, but before the Bulls routed the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night 128-100, Wade was asked whether his relationship with LeBron suffered in the same way Russell Westbrook's - who plays for the Thunder - and Kevin Durant's has since the latter left for the Golden State Warriors.

"A total different situation," Wade said. "Me and LeBron came in as opponents. We played against each other for seven years. And then, I never thought me and him would play together. We had an opportunity to enjoy four years together. We both was blessed by that.

"When he decided to leave and go back home, our friendship was so strong that at that time it wasn't about basketball as we've proven. For me, it was about my friend being happy with - when it comes to LeBron James everyone is going to get something out of it, right?

"For me, it was all about make sure that he's happy with whatever he's doing. If it's Miami, cool. If it's back in Cleveland, cool. Just want you to be happy. That's just as a friend. The basketball side, man, we went to the Finals four years in a row. We went to championships.

"That was something that I never dreamed of or thought it was going to be possible when we first started playing. It's a total different situation, relationship. I don't know anything about [Durant and Westbrook's] relationship at all, so I can't comment on theirs, but I know ours was just different."

