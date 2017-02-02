In 2013, we lost Paul Scholes. Last summer, Steven Gerrard hung up his boots. And now, Frank Lampard has retired from professional football.

It's officially the end of an era.

Now 38, the Chelsea legend has decided against signing for a new club in pursuit of a career in coaching and/or punditry.

In a touching announcement on Instagram, Lampard wrote: "After 21 incredible years, I have decided that now is the right time to finish my career as a professional footballer.

"Whilst I have received a number of exciting offers to continue playing at home and abroad, at 38 I feel now is the time to begin the next chapter in my life.

"I'm immensely proud of the trophies I've won, of representing my country over 100 times and of scoring more than 300 career goals."

Tributes have since flooded in for Lampard, with Steven Gerrard writing: "Congratulations to @franklampard. Incredible player, incredible career. Good luck for your future mate."

Elsewhere, Jamie Carragher said: "Well done to @franklampard on a fantastic career," while Jack Wilshere hailed him as "the best goalscoring midfielder to have ever played in the Premier League".

Chelsea have now paid homage to arguably their greatest ever midfielder with a brilliant video that perfectly sums up his career (see below).

Lampard's 13-year stay at Stamford Bridge can be described in two simple words: goals and trophies.

His Instagram post - which you can also see below - continued to thank all those who helped him achieve such a wonderful career, especially so Chelsea Football Club.

"Of course, the largest part of my heart belongs to Chelsea, a club which has given me so many great memories," Lampard added.

"I will never forget the opportunity they gave me and the success that we managed to achieve together.

"It is impossible to give thanks individually to all the people that helped and supported me in my 13 years playing there.

"All I can say is from the day I signed until now and going forward, I'm eternally grateful for everything and to everyone. Chelsea fans gave myself and my teammates such incredible support.

"Their passion and hunger drove me on personally to give my best year after year. I couldn't have done it without them."

Thank you for the memories, Frank.

