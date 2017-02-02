The Carmelo Anthony saga rages on.

For those of you that are not up-to-date, Melo and the New York Knicks look set to part ways after another disappointing campaign for the Big Apple franchise.

Despite bringing in former MVP Derrick Rose and former Defensive Player of the Year Joakim Noah, the Knicks are still on the outskirts of the playoff picture in the east looking in.

Anthony, now 32, is commanding a huge $54.2 million over the next two years in New York and if Phil Jackson and co. truly want to start again, then they need to shift the superstar forward and let Rose wander off into free agency in the summer.

However, despite an initial rejection from Cleveland, the Knicks are said to remain very keen on forward Kevin Love, and while the NBA champions are keen on bringing in Melo to link up with close friend LeBron James, they don't want to lose Love as part of the deal.

The Knicks, sources say, have continued to engage the Cavaliers, LA Clippers and Boston Celtics in trade talks, believing those are all the teams Anthony would find appealing enough to surrender his trade-blocking ability if a deal could be struck.

With a straight-up deal with Cleveland looking unlikely, it seems as though one or more teams will have to get involved to make this work.