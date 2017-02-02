One of the highlights in WWE this past year has been the unlikely friendship between Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho.

While many believe they’re hogging the main event limelight on Monday Night Raw, there’s no denying they’ve provided fans with some hilarious entertainment; even though rumours suggest the two will meet at WrestleMania 33.

BEST FRIENDS

Their efforts have been rewarded too, with Owens remaining Universal Champion and Jericho capturing the United States title.

However, it all seemed to start from nowhere as the duo have revealed on Talk is Jericho this week, and Vince McMahon was immediately on board with it after watching on from backstage.

Jericho explained: “So, we had this match [Owens and Jericho vs. Zayn and Ambrose] and then when it was done, and you ran down the aisle and just launched yourself.

"And I was like, ‘Oh my God!’ And I just embraced this and I caught you and just stood there for a second, and it was so hilarious.”

Owens added: “Vince was very specific before, he was like, ‘Well when Chris pushes Ambrose, you get the victory, you act like it was all you, it was a huge moment for you like you just won the Stanley Cup.’

THE GOAT AND THE DONKEY

“Well, I wouldn’t celebrate like that if I won the Stanley Cup! But anyway, so I did. I just went overboard. I ran then jumped and hugged you.

“You had GOAT on your tights, so I called you goat and you called me a donkey and at that point, I thought we were off the air. So, we started kicking the cab, and came back to Vince howling.”

It was at that moment Vince knew they were on to something, and the rest is history.

Jericho explained: “And then I was like, there’s some money. And he’s [Vince] like, ‘Absolutely! And then here we are.”

Just imagine what would have happened if the cameras had actually stopped rolling, and Vince paid no interest to what was going on.

Click here to view the segments they were discussing in the episode.

