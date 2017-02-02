What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Jurgen Klopp hints Mamadou Sakho could stay at Liverpool

Mamadou Sakho was finally offered a way out of Liverpool on transfer deadline day earlier this week when he joined Crystal Palace on loan.

Sakho hasn't been seen anywhere near the Reds' first team ever since he fell out with Jurgen Klopp during their pre-season tour of America and was subsequently sent home.

The defender has been training with reserves for most of the season and was expected to leave the club on a permanent basis in January.

Nevertheless, Palace were able to negotiate a deal to keep Sakho at Selhurst Park until the end of the current campaign.

Sam Allardyce was keen to bring the Frenchman in to bolster the Eagles' fragile defence in the hope of avoiding relegation.

For Sakho, it is a big opportunity to impress and secure a permanent exit in the summer.

However, the manager of his parent club may have just opened the door to the possibility of Sakho actually staying at Anfield.

Klopp was asked for his opinion on the 26-year-old's future at a press conference on Thursday and revealed he will make a decision at the end of the season.

“This isn't the moment for me to give advice to Mamadou Sakho. If I give him advice, I'll do it personally and not on the TV," he said, as per the Liverpool Echo.

"Who knows what happens in half a year? We've already felt what changed in the space of a month.

"I think he should concentrate on the job at Crystal Palace, we'll concentrate on the job we're doing here.

"In this moment he's on loan and still has a contract at Liverpool. The loan is a solution for this moment. We can wait for new impressions and see what happens."

It wasn't that long ago that Sakho's career at Liverpool had been written off by pretty much everyone, including the manager.

However, Klopp has laid down the gauntlet for the centre-back to turn a corner and possibly salvage his stint at Anfield.

Of course, there is also the possibility Klopp's comments are simply a way of potentially increasing the interest in Sakho's services.

They were unable to attract the desired £20 million asking price for the former Paris Saint-Germain ace in January but a strong five months at Palace could change all that.

Philippe Coutinho
Football
Mamadou Sakho

