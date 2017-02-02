Nobody is beating John Terry’s incredible Instagram tribute to Frank Lampard

It’s only been a few hours since Frank Lampard announced his retirement but the Chelsea legend has already received warm tributes on social media from many of his former teammates, clubs and opponents.

Even European giants AC Milan and Barcelona have paid tribute to the ex-England international - a sign of how highly rated he was not just in England, but also on the continent.

However, the tribute we’ve all been waiting for has finally arrived. John Terry’s tribute to his old mate on Instagram is just perfect.

Terry, who played alongside Lampard at Stamford Bridge between 2001 and 2014, has taken the time to write a lengthy post about what made playing alongside the midfielder so special.

The Blues’ skipper points out that it was Lampard’s phenomenal work ethic that set him apart from the rest.

Terry's tribute to Lampard

“@franklampard has today announced his retirement from football.

“The GREATEST player in the history of our great football club @chelseafc.

“It was an absolute pleasure playing with you mate and seeing first hand the dedication and hard work you put in, on and off the pitch, the best trainer by a million miles every single day, inspiring me and everyone at the club.

“I miss you next to me in the dressing room and miss you grabbing a bag of balls after training when everyone went inside. You stayed out working on your finishing, 20 goals a year wasn't good enough for you, every year you wanted 25,30 goals I love that about you ⚽️👊🏻 I will miss you getting 4 cones and doing sprints after training 🏃🏻💨 setting the example for the kids in the academy.

“All the great memories together winning trophy after trophy year after year I will never forget 🏆 you have won everything and should be extremely proud. It's been my pleasure and honour to play and experience all those great moments with you.

“648 appearances ( we nearly caught Peter Bonetti and Ron Harris ) 211 goals ⚽️ unbelievable achievement 👊🏻.

“A gentleman both on and off the pitch, leader in the dressing room and if I could choose one person next to me in the trenches it would be you.

“A great dad to your two beautiful girls and I'm proud to call you my mate Good Luck for the future, whatever you choose to do will be a huge success.

“Love Ya Lampsy 💙

“LEGEND HERO INSPIRATION + THE BEST EVER.”

All together now: awww.

Other tributes to Lampard

Here are some of the best tributes from other players and clubs…

