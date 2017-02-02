Official online NBA destination in the UK

Isaiah Thomas.

Watch: Isaiah Thomas proves he is King of the Fourth once again

The Boston Celtics currently sit second in the Eastern Conference after winning five games in a row and are only 2.5 games back from the NBA champions, the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The offseason acquisition of Al Horford has no doubt helped the cause in Boston, but Isaiah Thomas has truly emerged as a star man.

The 27-year-old is set to claim his second All-Star appearance in New Orleans in two weeks and although he was snubbed for a starting berth in favour of Kyrie Irving and DeMar DeRozan, plenty of people believe that he is in the conversation for MVP.

Thomas is second in the league for scoring with an average of 29.7 a night and over the last 10 games, where the Celtics have gone 7-3, the point guard has put up an average of 34.9 points.

However, his clutch instincts in the fourth quarter is what has really started to turn heads.

Thomas dropped 19 points in the fourth quarter of Boston's 109-104 win over Toronto last night as part of a 44-point display.

Thomas is currently averaging over 10 points-a-game in the fourth quarter this season and no man has managed that feat before in an entire season.

If he can keep his heroics up, the Celtics could be a serious threat.

