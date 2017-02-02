What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Boxing

The fight is expected to draw 90,000 fans to Wembley in April.

Anthony Joshua receives fierce warning from boxing legend ahead of Wladimir Klitschko fight

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

On 29 April, Wembley will be rocking for the much-anticipated clash between Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko.

The winner of the bout will be crowned WBA super heavyweight world champion, as well as earning the IBF world champion status currently held by Joshua.

Lennox Lewis, a legend of the heavyweight division, is in London to commentate on Saturday’s IBO super-middleweight world title fight between Chris Eubank junior and Reynold Quinlan of Australia.

Article continues below

In an interview with StandardSport at Peacock Gym in Canning Town, he warned Joshua that Klitschko would be a tougher proposition than many have suggested.

Drawing on his own experiences, Lewis believes that despite his age, Klitschko’s extra motivation could be a deciding factor on the night.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The five best Super Bowl finishes from the past ten seasons

The five best Super Bowl finishes from the past ten seasons

Madden 17 releases official Super Bowl prediction - calls last-second win

Madden 17 releases official Super Bowl prediction - calls last-second win

Steve Austin speaks out about Roman Reigns entering Royal Rumble last

Steve Austin speaks out about Roman Reigns entering Royal Rumble last

The real reason WWE are booking Reigns vs. Undertaker at WrestleMania

The real reason WWE are booking Reigns vs. Undertaker at WrestleMania

New York Red Bulls slammed on Twitter for 'classless' Frank Lampard tweet

New York Red Bulls slammed on Twitter for 'classless' Frank Lampard tweet

Nobody is beating John Terry’s incredible Instagram tribute to Frank Lampard

Nobody is beating John Terry’s incredible Instagram tribute to Frank Lampard

“When I lost for only the second time in my professional career to Hasim Rahman in 2001, the critics all insisted that it was all over for me,” said the former Olympic and world heavyweight champion.

“The opposite was true. It re-kindled a flame that had been dwindling. I went back seven months later and knocked him out in the fourth round in the re-match.

“All I wanted to do was show the doubters that they were wrong.”

Klitschko, known as ‘Dr. Steelhammer’, has enjoyed a glittering career which has included a remarkable 23 successful heavyweight title defences.

Laureus Sport for Good Mexico Project Visit

However, his shock defeat to Tyson Fury in November 2015 has somewhat tarnished his reputation.

Now aged 40, many have doubted his ability to give his 27-year-old opponent a real challenge at Wembley.

Lewis believes this may not necessarily be the case if Klitschko can channel the disappointment of the Fury defeat.

“Klitschko fell asleep in his last fight. Will he be asleep again or will he have been spurred to get his title back?” asked the 51-year-old.

Anthony Joshua v Wladimir Klitschko Press Conference

“I don’t know yet – but I will be able to tell you after two rounds in April.”

Joshua has experienced a meteoric rise to the top of the heavyweight division, securing 18 knockout victories in his 18 professional fights to date, and Lewis is impressed with what he has seen from the Watford-born star.

“Anthony is a great young fighter. I have a lot of respect for him. He has worked hard and dealt with things well,” said Lewis.

“This is Anthony’s time now, but it’s still hard to pick a winner.”

Anthony Joshua v Wladimir Klitschko Press Conference

Perhaps Lewis' theory is correct and Klitschko will come flying out of the blocks in April in a last ditch attempt to reclaim his former status.

One thing is for sure, many more opinions will be expressed between now and fight night, as preparation for both fighters will soon be in full swing.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Floyd Mayweather
Manny Pacquiao
Wladamir Klitschko
David Haye
Boxing

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again