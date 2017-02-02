On 29 April, Wembley will be rocking for the much-anticipated clash between Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko.

The winner of the bout will be crowned WBA super heavyweight world champion, as well as earning the IBF world champion status currently held by Joshua.

Lennox Lewis, a legend of the heavyweight division, is in London to commentate on Saturday’s IBO super-middleweight world title fight between Chris Eubank junior and Reynold Quinlan of Australia.

In an interview with StandardSport at Peacock Gym in Canning Town, he warned Joshua that Klitschko would be a tougher proposition than many have suggested.

Drawing on his own experiences, Lewis believes that despite his age, Klitschko’s extra motivation could be a deciding factor on the night.

“When I lost for only the second time in my professional career to Hasim Rahman in 2001, the critics all insisted that it was all over for me,” said the former Olympic and world heavyweight champion.

“The opposite was true. It re-kindled a flame that had been dwindling. I went back seven months later and knocked him out in the fourth round in the re-match.

“All I wanted to do was show the doubters that they were wrong.”

Klitschko, known as ‘Dr. Steelhammer’, has enjoyed a glittering career which has included a remarkable 23 successful heavyweight title defences.

However, his shock defeat to Tyson Fury in November 2015 has somewhat tarnished his reputation.

Now aged 40, many have doubted his ability to give his 27-year-old opponent a real challenge at Wembley.

Lewis believes this may not necessarily be the case if Klitschko can channel the disappointment of the Fury defeat.

“Klitschko fell asleep in his last fight. Will he be asleep again or will he have been spurred to get his title back?” asked the 51-year-old.

“I don’t know yet – but I will be able to tell you after two rounds in April.”

Joshua has experienced a meteoric rise to the top of the heavyweight division, securing 18 knockout victories in his 18 professional fights to date, and Lewis is impressed with what he has seen from the Watford-born star.

“Anthony is a great young fighter. I have a lot of respect for him. He has worked hard and dealt with things well,” said Lewis.

“This is Anthony’s time now, but it’s still hard to pick a winner.”

Perhaps Lewis' theory is correct and Klitschko will come flying out of the blocks in April in a last ditch attempt to reclaim his former status.

One thing is for sure, many more opinions will be expressed between now and fight night, as preparation for both fighters will soon be in full swing.

