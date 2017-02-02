What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Kevin Lee states how serious Floyd Mayweather was about Conor McGregor fight a year ago

The hype for the potential fight between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather is getting bigger every day and we're closer than ever to the bout being made official and being given a date.

The rumors of a possible fight between the two giant sports stars have been discussed for well over a year due to the conflict between them, but it's only been since May last year that the speculation really started gaining traction.

UFC fighter Kevin Lee - who regularly trains at Mayweather Boxing Club - spoke to MMAjunkie Radio recently and revealed just how serious Money was about a fight against The Notorious a year ago.

Lee said, according to MMA Latest News: “When this fight was first approached about a year ago or so, they came to me and asked me to be Mayweather’s training partner if they could make the fight happen. I don’t think they’re any closer now than they were a year ago, but I’m excited to be his training partner for it.

“They’ll pay me per round, and I’ll get out there and throw his ass around. Just like McGregor, I’ll talk a little (expletive). Hopefully they make the fight, just for myself, but I just don’t see that happening.”

It was only a few days ago that McGregor said his next fight would not be in the octagon and that he wants it to be against Mayweather inside a boxing ring. Yet, it appears over a year ago, Mayweather was serious about making the fight happen as well.

While we await a date to be announced, we can only predict who we think will win this billion-dollar fight. Lee thinks Mayweather would win easily, but McGregor could surprise a few and make it a competitive bout, rather than just being knocked out.

“I will say this: [McGregor] will not get knocked out. He’s a bigger man. He’s a southpaw, and Floyd hates fighting southpaws. Floyd’s worst fights have always come vs. southpaws. But Mayweather’s just going to touch – the speed, it’s the speed.”

