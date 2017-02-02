There are still plenty of mixed emotions in the WWE right now in what has been a hectic week.

Fresh off the Royal Rumble, we had fans complaining that Roman Reigns was the final entrant, then there was a bit of joy at Randy Orton winning the whole thing.

MIXED EMOTIONS

More disappointment followed, though, at the potential of seeing another clash with John Cena.

Then on Monday Night Raw, we saw the exciting debut of Samoa Joe, and then sadness spread amongst the WWE Universe as it was revealed Seth Rollins suffered a legitimate injury.

So perhaps the following comments from The Viper weren’t timed the best.

Orton vs. Cena is a match that has produced some good matches, but we have seen it too many times over the years that the WWE Universe is simply fed up with it.

Appearing on Talking Smack this week, Orton made the bizarre claim that whether fans know it or not, they want to see the two meet at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando.

CENA VS. ORTON

Speaking to Renee Young on who he’d like to face in his guaranteed title match, he said: “If I know anyone, I know John Cena.

“I think that whether fans know it or not, they want to see that again.

“Kudos to him [on tying Ric Flair’s record of 16 world titles], that’s a hell of an achievement, but that means nothing to me.

“I have 12 world titles under my belt, and whether he has won 15 or 16, it doesn’t matter. I’m going to go out there and beat John.”

It’s obvious that the chemistry between the two is unparalleled, and they are capable of having an incredible match at any stage, let alone WrestleMania.

But after seeing them face off over 100 times – including live events – it does get stale, and that’s the last thing you’d want at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

