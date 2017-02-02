AJ Styles’ first year in the WWE has gone down as one of the best in recent history.

From debuting at #3 in the Royal Rumble, The Phenomenal One went on to have a successful reign as WWE Champion, before relinquishing his crown to John Cena a year after making his debut at the same event.

SMACKDOWN'S BIGGEST STAR

Now questions turn to what else will be on the horizon for one of SmackDown Live’s prized assets.

Early rumours already have him officially out of the title picture, and it’s been speculated that he could get his WrestleMania moment this year – after losing to Chris Jericho last time out – by taking on Shane McMahon.

There have also been rumours that Vince McMahon wants him on Monday Night Raw following the Grandest Stage of Them All, but that’s a different story.

There are still plenty of opponents on the current roster that could have incredible feuds and matches with Styles, such as Seth Rollins and Finn Balor from the rival brand.

But the former WWE Champion has his sights firmly set on one opponent, Randy Orton.

THE PHENOMENAL ONE VS. THE VIPER

Orton gets his guaranteed title match at WrestleMania after winning the Royal Rumble, but speaking to Chad Dukes Versus The World before Sunday’s pay-per-view, he explained how it will be special when he finally meets The Viper.

He said: “Well, I think there’s that one person that everybody would like to see me work with, and that’s Randy Orton.

“Randy and I have yet to even touch in the ring.

“I don’t think I’ve hit him with anything, or he’s hit me. None of that’s ever happened.

“I think that’s gonna be special when it does.”

If those rumours are true that Styles could be a Raw superstar as the year progresses, then maybe WWE need to pull out all the stops to make sure SmackDown Live gets an incredible feud between the pair.

After all, both have been vocal about wanting the match for many months.

Would you like to see a feud between Randy Orton and AJ Styles? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

