Recently on the UFC Unfiltered podcast, Dana White spoke out about the future of Ronda Rousey in MMA for the first time since her loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207.

The UFC president stated on the podcast that while Rowdy is in a good place and that her spirits are high, he doesn't believe she will fight again as he thinks the former UFC Women's Bantamweight champion will 'Ride off into the sunset and start living her life outside of fighting.'

Rousey is yet to confirm whether or not this will be the case, but her boyfriend, UFC fighter Travis Browne, has weighed in on the situation on how and when she will retire from MMA.

Speaking to ESPN, Hapa said that while he and Rowdy haven't really talked about it, he believes she will do it in her own way when the time is right.

He said: "I don't know [Rousey's fighting future]. Her and I haven't really had that talk. That's going to be her decision she has got to make. Honestly, I don't know. When the time comes, she's going to do it her way. That's what people that support her I think will appreciate. She'll do it like she did everything else: Her way."

When Rousey does retire, it will be an end of an era for women's fighting, as she was the one who put the sport on the map for women and changed the perspective on women's combat sports for the better.

For the time being, however, we're going to have to wait until we receive official word from the former UFC Women's Bantamweight champion to see if it truly is the end for arguably the biggest women's sports star of the past five years.

