ITV’s decision to make Chris Eubank Jr.’s fight against Australia’s Renold Quinlan a pay-per-view bout has raised the eyebrows of many boxing fans.

This is the first fight on ITV’s new pay-per-view channel, but Eubank is expected to record a comfortable victory - the 24th of his career - at the Olympia in London this weekend.

Boxing fans are asking themselves the same question: why would anyone part with their hard-earned cash to watch this?

“My response is that boxing is a business,” Eubank Jr. told GQ Magazine. “I have been in the professional game for five years now – I’m not doing it for nothing. I am doing it so I can provide for my future family, so I can have a future. I am here to make money.

“At the same time, there is a great undercard alongside me on the bill – David Price, Kid Galahad, John Ryder against Adam Etches. These are exciting fights that, if you’re a boxing fan, you will definitely be interested in. And I‘m the most exciting fighter in Britain, if not the world, in my opinion. I don’t know anybody else in the game that does the things I do in the ring. So why shouldn’t I be on PPV?

“Nobody wants to pay for a fight. Everybody would like to watch everything for free for the rest of their lives, so when someone says you have to pay for it – people get annoyed. That’s natural. It is what it is. It’s going to be a hell of a show and great value for money.”

Video: What it's like to fight Eubank Jr.

Most exciting fighter in Britain? Again, that’s up for debate, although there’s no denying the 27-year-old does draw the crowds.

Eubank Jr, whose only loss came against Billy Joe Saunders back in November 2014, is a ferocious puncher and if you don’t believe us watch this brilliant 360° video posted on YouTube by ITV Sport.

If you can’t see Eubank Jr. then drag the video around using your mouse until you find him.

The video shows what it’s like to fight - or at least spar - against the Hove-born fighter.

What is Eubank expecting on Saturday?

Asked how he sees Saturday’s fight panning out, Eubank Jr. continued “It will be fast-paced and it will be explosive. I don’t see it going past three or four rounds. I’m going in there to make a serious statement in the super-middleweight division."

What will happen if he wins the fight?

And what does he expect to happen if he wins the fight?

“It will place me at the top of the super-middleweight division and onto the world stage,” he added. “It will give me the opportunity to challenge for other world titles, for other big fights. It may have been a bit harder for me to get those opportunities without a title. That’s another huge reason why we are going for the IBO – to have that accolade.

“There is no set road, there never is. Boxing is a fickle sport, you can’t control boxing. Fights get lost, fighters get injured and pull out, and opportunities come up. You can never say I’m going to do that and that and that… There are too many obstacles. There is too much going on. It’s impossible to plan too far ahead in this sport.”

